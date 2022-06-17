QUÉBEC CITY, June 17, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Minister Responsible for Indigenous Affairs Ian Lafrenière today unveiled The 2022-2027 Government Action Plan for the Social and Cultural Wellness of the First Nations and Inuit. The action plan renews The 2017-2022 Government Action Plan for the Social and Cultural Development of the First Nations and Inuit and spells out the government's new commitments, which reflect changes in Nation-to-Nation relations and the questions that affect the Indigenous peoples.

A plan rooted in reality

The planned government initiatives over the next five years, which will cost $141.1 million, have been divided into six projects totalling 52 measures that involve 13 government departments and bodies and numerous Indigenous partners.

To this end, the government conducted a broad consultation focusing on the priority issues of First Nations members and the Inuit communities. The key directions of the action plan cover cultural safety, the Canadian constitutional framework, and the Québec government's responsibility. Moreover, the question of Indigenous languages and cultures and issues specific to the Inuit communities have received special attention.

A more comprehensive approach

The Québec government is adapting its approach to ensure that collaborative efforts with its Indigenous partners better match the needs expressed. Consequently, this means working together with the communities to design and carry out global, sustainable approaches that replace rigid sectoral approaches to adopt a method centred on a perspective of wellness more closely aligned with that of the communities.

To attain the objectives announced, the entire array of tools such as programs, public policies, and legislative and regulatory initiatives, will be employed simultaneously. Additional flexibility will also facilitate the adaptation of the action plan to maximize spin-off and match the means implemented to the needs expressed. To ensure that projects advance at the desired pace and to rectify the situation, when necessary, the government will formally ensure open, transparent dialogue with all the communities concerned.

"The action plan unveiled today marks the outcome of an intense, lengthy effort by the government enlightened by highly productive consultations with the Indigenous stakeholders. I am indeed proud of the result and am convinced that the innovative approach they we employed, and the rigorous nature of our measures, will ensure that the next five years will witness a genuine improvement in the condition of the First Nations and Inuit of Québec. It is my hope that, together, guided by an ambitious plan, we can establish constantly improving relations and more dynamic collaboration between the Québec government and Indigenous peoples of Québec."

Ian Lafrenière, Minister Responsible for Indigenous Affairs

Highlights:

Below is a summary of the projects presented in detail in The 2022-2027 Government Action Plan for the Social and Cultural Wellness of the First Nations and Inuit.

Culture, Indigenous languages, and reconciliation

Priority issues:

Indigenous languages

Indigenous cultures and arts

Reconciliation

The fight against racism and discrimination

Some examples of measures:

Develop, promote, and preserve Indigenous languages in Québec

Enhance assistance and the appropriate support for Indigenous media

Support the establishment of self-supporting training for the transmission of Indigenous languages

Implement an awareness-raising campaign on the Indigenous peoples for all Quebecers

Issues and challenges facing Indigenous women

Priority issues:

Conjugal, domestic or sexual violence

Mobilization and leadership

Some examples of measures:

Provide emergency financial assistance for the victims of violence

Establish a dedicated crisis line, chat-line, and referencing line for the First Nations and the Inuit communities

The overall development of children and families

Priority issues:

Education and school success (elementary and secondary school)

Support for children and families

Some examples of measures:

Support the introduction of "Turaartaviks," early childhood outreach workers (the Agir tôt program), in Inuit communities in Nunavik for children up to six years of age and their families

Support initiatives that target student retention and the educational success of Indigenous students

Socioeconomic conditions and social inclusion

Priority issues:

Educational success (CEGEP and university)

Social inclusion

Employment and professionalization

Citizen involvement and community action

Some examples of measures:

Support the Société immobilière du Regroupement des centres d'amitié autochtones du Québec in the establishment in Chibougamau of a new community living environment for Indigenous students and their families

of a new community living environment for Indigenous students and their families Establish basic education programs for English-speaking members of the First Nations and the Inuit in detention

The health and wellness of the Indigenous peoples

Priority issues:

Homelessness

Public health

Mental health and suicide prevention

Cultural safety in the health and social services network

Some examples of measures:

Enhance the accessibility, continuity, and quality of services in the realm of general psychosocial, mental health, addiction, homelessness, and suicide prevention needs for the members of Québec's First Nations

Invest in the solutions to homelessness promoted by the Indigenous communities

Justice and public security

Priority issues:

Correctional services

Access to justice

Emergency services

Some examples of measures:

Offer support and assistance culturally adapted to the Indigenous clientele subject to judicial control, in collaboration with specialized organizations

Enhance access to justice in Nunavik

Implement an emergency call service pilot project in Nunavik

