The Québec government announces its commitments over the next five years to the First Nations and the Inuit communities in the realm of social and cultural wellness Français
Jun 17, 2022, 10:24 ET
QUÉBEC CITY, June 17, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Minister Responsible for Indigenous Affairs Ian Lafrenière today unveiled The 2022-2027 Government Action Plan for the Social and Cultural Wellness of the First Nations and Inuit. The action plan renews The 2017-2022 Government Action Plan for the Social and Cultural Development of the First Nations and Inuit and spells out the government's new commitments, which reflect changes in Nation-to-Nation relations and the questions that affect the Indigenous peoples.
The planned government initiatives over the next five years, which will cost $141.1 million, have been divided into six projects totalling 52 measures that involve 13 government departments and bodies and numerous Indigenous partners.
To this end, the government conducted a broad consultation focusing on the priority issues of First Nations members and the Inuit communities. The key directions of the action plan cover cultural safety, the Canadian constitutional framework, and the Québec government's responsibility. Moreover, the question of Indigenous languages and cultures and issues specific to the Inuit communities have received special attention.
The Québec government is adapting its approach to ensure that collaborative efforts with its Indigenous partners better match the needs expressed. Consequently, this means working together with the communities to design and carry out global, sustainable approaches that replace rigid sectoral approaches to adopt a method centred on a perspective of wellness more closely aligned with that of the communities.
To attain the objectives announced, the entire array of tools such as programs, public policies, and legislative and regulatory initiatives, will be employed simultaneously. Additional flexibility will also facilitate the adaptation of the action plan to maximize spin-off and match the means implemented to the needs expressed. To ensure that projects advance at the desired pace and to rectify the situation, when necessary, the government will formally ensure open, transparent dialogue with all the communities concerned.
"The action plan unveiled today marks the outcome of an intense, lengthy effort by the government enlightened by highly productive consultations with the Indigenous stakeholders. I am indeed proud of the result and am convinced that the innovative approach they we employed, and the rigorous nature of our measures, will ensure that the next five years will witness a genuine improvement in the condition of the First Nations and Inuit of Québec. It is my hope that, together, guided by an ambitious plan, we can establish constantly improving relations and more dynamic collaboration between the Québec government and Indigenous peoples of Québec."
Ian Lafrenière, Minister Responsible for Indigenous Affairs
Below is a summary of the projects presented in detail in The 2022-2027 Government Action Plan for the Social and Cultural Wellness of the First Nations and Inuit.
Priority issues:
- Indigenous languages
- Indigenous cultures and arts
- Reconciliation
- The fight against racism and discrimination
Some examples of measures:
- Develop, promote, and preserve Indigenous languages in Québec
- Enhance assistance and the appropriate support for Indigenous media
- Support the establishment of self-supporting training for the transmission of Indigenous languages
- Implement an awareness-raising campaign on the Indigenous peoples for all Quebecers
Priority issues:
- Conjugal, domestic or sexual violence
- Mobilization and leadership
Some examples of measures:
- Provide emergency financial assistance for the victims of violence
- Establish a dedicated crisis line, chat-line, and referencing line for the First Nations and the Inuit communities
Priority issues:
- Education and school success (elementary and secondary school)
- Support for children and families
Some examples of measures:
- Support the introduction of "Turaartaviks," early childhood outreach workers (the Agir tôt program), in Inuit communities in Nunavik for children up to six years of age and their families
- Support initiatives that target student retention and the educational success of Indigenous students
Socioeconomic conditions and social inclusion
Priority issues:
- Educational success (CEGEP and university)
- Social inclusion
- Employment and professionalization
- Citizen involvement and community action
Some examples of measures:
- Support the Société immobilière du Regroupement des centres d'amitié autochtones du Québec in the establishment in Chibougamau of a new community living environment for Indigenous students and their families
- Establish basic education programs for English-speaking members of the First Nations and the Inuit in detention
Priority issues:
- Homelessness
- Public health
- Mental health and suicide prevention
- Cultural safety in the health and social services network
Some examples of measures:
- Enhance the accessibility, continuity, and quality of services in the realm of general psychosocial, mental health, addiction, homelessness, and suicide prevention needs for the members of Québec's First Nations
- Invest in the solutions to homelessness promoted by the Indigenous communities
Priority issues:
- Correctional services
- Access to justice
- Emergency services
Some examples of measures:
- Offer support and assistance culturally adapted to the Indigenous clientele subject to judicial control, in collaboration with specialized organizations
- Enhance access to justice in Nunavik
- Implement an emergency call service pilot project in Nunavik
SOURCE Cabinet du ministre responsable des Affaires autochtones
For further information: Mathieu Durocher, Press Officer, Office of the Minister Responsible for Indigenous Affairs, Telephone: 418-805-0233; Information: Marie-Ève Fillion, Public Affairs Advisor, Ministère du Conseil exécutif and Secrétariat du Conseil du trésor, Telephone: 418-781-9520, [email protected]
Share this article