QUÉBEC CITY, June 10, 2025 /CNW/ - The Québec government and the Micmacs of Gesgapegiag have signed an addendum to the 2024-2025 agreement on gillnets.

The addendum provides for the partial resumption of some salmon fishing activities on Rivière Cascapédia by the community of Gesgapegiag during the 2025 season, based on the rules for a communal fishing licence.

Species conservation issues were at the heart of the discussions between the parties. Salmon fishing using gillnets is a practice with special cultural importance for the Micmacs of Gesgapegiag. The community's concerns included both the preservation of the species and the transmission of knowledge to future generations.

The addendum and the related licence reconcile salmon conservation with the community's goal of handing on culturally significant fishing skills.

Fishing will take place on June 18, 19 and 20 of this year and will give elders an opportunity to pass their knowledge on to the younger generation.

Discussions between the parties will continue concerning a multi-year agreement that could include measures to increase foreseeability for all river users.

