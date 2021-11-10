The Québec government and Quebec Native Women commit to regular meetings to promote change

QUÉBEC CITY, Nov. 10, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - To maintain a constructive dialogue and mutually beneficial relationship, the Secrétariat aux affaires autochtones and Quebec Native Women (QNW) have decided to hold quarterly meetings. The Minister Responsible for Indigenous Affairs, Ian Lafrenière, and the President of Quebec Native Women, Viviane Michel, made the announcement today. The meetings will make it possible to define solutions for the priority issues faced by the Indigenous women and girls represented by the group, which include health, wellbeing, employment, poverty, justice, domestic and family violence, and the fight against racism and discrimination.

The creation of this discussion platform will allow Quebec Native Women to work with decision-making authorities within the Québec government and to defend the interests and concerns of First Nations women and girls throughout Québec, whether living in Indigenous communities or urban areas. Both parties expect significant actions and change to emerge from the partnership, with the goal of raising the socio-economic and political conditions of Indigenous and non-Indigenous women to the same level.

Quotes:

"I am extremely glad to see the creation of a new, sustained link between the teams at the Secrétariat aux affaires autochtones and Quebec Native Women. I hope that, together, we will be able to develop more effective tools to improve the overall situation of Québec's First Nations women and raise awareness among the general population about the specific issues they face."

Ian Lafrenière, Minister Responsible for Indigenous Affairs

"Our organization is pleased to be part of this partnership, which for us represents a genuine commitment between Indigenous women and girls and the Québec government. The meetings, held quarterly, will give QNW an opportunity to follow up on the issues and interests of our Indigenous sisters with the public authorities."

Viviane Michel, President of Quebec Native Women

About Quebec Native Women:

The mission of Quebec Native Women (QNW) is to support Indigenous women in their efforts to better their living conditions through the promotion of non-violence, justice, health and equality. QNW also empowers women in their commitment to their communities.

SOURCE Cabinet du ministre responsable des Affaires autochtones

For further information: Sources: Mathieu Durocher, Press officer, Office of the Minister Responsible for Indigenous Affairs, Phone: 418 805-0233; Doreen Petiquay Barthold, Communications Officer, Quebec Native Women, Phone: 514-757-1508, [email protected]; Information: Antoine Tousignant, Team leader for public affairs, Ministère du Conseil exécutif and Secrétariat du Conseil du trésor, Phone: 418 781-9520, [email protected]