MONTREAL, Dec. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - The Quebec Film and Television Council (QFTC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Stéphane Cardin as President and CEO of the organization. With over 25 years of experience in the cultural sector, Mr. Cardin was, until recently, Director, Public Policy for Canada at Netflix. Previously, he held the position of Vice President, Industry and Public Affairs at the Canada Media Fund. Mr. Cardin also served as Director General, Tax Credits at the Société de développement des entreprises culturelles (SODEC).

Stéphane Cardin. Photo credit: Éva-Maude TC (CNW Group/Quebec Film and Television Council (QFTC))

In each of these roles, he had the opportunity to develop and implement strategic policies and programs aimed at strengthening the position of these organizations with governments, funders, and international buyers. His experience and skills will be invaluable assets for both the QFTC and the growth of Quebec's audiovisual industry.

"I am very excited to join the team at the Quebec Film and Television Council. Quebec boasts a dynamic and creative audiovisual industry recognized worldwide: it is a privilege to contribute to its growth and international competitiveness." – Stéphane Cardin, President and CEO, QFTC

"The Board of Directors is proud to welcome Stéphane, whose exceptional background will be a tremendous asset to the QFTC team. We are confident that his experience, strategic expertise, and ability to build lasting relationships with various stakeholders in the audiovisual sector will be critical assets in furthering the development and promotion of our industry." – Nicolas Savoie, Chair of the Board of Directors, QFTC

He adds: "The Board of Directors also wishes to thank Valérie Daigneault and Chanelle Routhier, who served as interim co-directors of the organization over the past few months."

Mr. Cardin's term as President and CEO of the QFTC will officially begin on January 6, 2025.

About the QFTC

Founded in 2006, the QFTC is a nonprofit organization that contributes to the development and competitiveness of Quebec as a world-class, multi-screen production hub. As an economic development agency, its mission is to attract investments to Quebec through competitive tax incentive programs, the expertise of industry professionals, architectural diversity, quality infrastructure, and the ability of the industry to export its products to international markets.

For more information, visit www.qftc.ca.

