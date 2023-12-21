QUÉBEC CITY, Dec. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - In December 2023, the Québec City Convention Centre became the first convention centre in North America to obtain Biosphere sustainable certification, having completed 54 actions and 156 activities outlined in the Guide to Sustainable Tourism.

The Québec City Convention Centre earns Biosphere certification (CNW Group/Société du Centre des congrès de Québec)

The Convention Centre already holds LEED® Canada-CI (gold level), LEED® BE (silver level) and BOMA BEST (level 3) certifications, affirming its commitment to sustainability. Since its opening, the Centre has multiplied concrete actions and innovations to minimize the impact of its activities on the environment while maximizing its economic and social contributions. Examples include a waste sorting system (since 2001), a turnkey program for organizing 100% eco-friendly events (since 2007), redistribution of surplus food to charitable organizations, and the use of home automation and energy-efficient lighting.

Developed by the Responsible Tourism Institute, Biosphere is an international sustainability certification, globally recognized by UNESCO and the UNWTO (World Tourism Organization). Since 2017, designated as the International Year of Sustainable Tourism for Development, this system has been recognized as the best certification tool for sustainability, aligning practices of destinations and businesses with the United Nations' 2030 Agenda and its 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Biosphere-certified entities are assessed based on their contribution to each of the SDGs.

"The attainment of Biosphere certification, a globally recognized seal, symbolizes the Québec City Convention Centre's commitment to sustainability on a global scale. We are proud to confirm our status once again as a leader in sustainable development and our proactivity in the field," said Mr. Pierre-Michel Bouchard, President and CEO of the Québec City Convention Centre.

About Biosphere

Biosphere offers internationally recognized certification and operates in over 77 countries. Its network includes more than 55 destinations worldwide and comprises over 4,000 member businesses from various sectors, including hotels, restaurants, businesses, media, and many others.

About the Québec City Convention Centre

With a mission to attract major conferences and events, the Québec City Convention Centre generates over $110 million in annual economic benefits for Québec, contributing to the visibility of the capital, its key industries, and scientific community. Certified Biosphere, LEED-CI, LEED-EB, and AIPC Quality Gold Standards, the highest industry certification, named the Best Congress Centre in the world (AIPC) in 2006 and a finalist in 2014, the Convention Centre stands out for its high management standards, the expertise of an anything-but-conventional team, and the excellence of its customer service.

