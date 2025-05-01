Anick Lemay, spokeswoman for the establishment, highlights the importance of this unique place where people with cancer can find advice and support

MONTREAL, May 1, 2025 /CNW/ - To offer a warm and welcoming environment to people fighting breast cancer, as well as to their loved ones: that is the objective that the Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation has set itself as it opens the very first Maison Rose in North America today.

Located in the heart of Montreal, near major health centres, the Maison Rose has taken up residence at 1111 Laurier Avenue West. This innovative concept draws inspiration from a European model that has proven its effectiveness. "The idea of setting up a support facility for people afflicted by breast cancer had been under discussion for a while," explains Karine-Iseult Ippersiel, President and CEO of the Foundation. "It was after paying a visit to the Maison RoseUp in Paris, France, and seeing the vital role it plays in the lives of people affected by breast cancer, that the project really took shape."

The mission of the Maison Rose reflects that of the Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation: to be present before, during, and after breast cancer. This is an essential mission, given that breast cancer is the most prevalent cancer among women in Quebec. In fact, one woman in eight will be affected by it during her life, and on average, four women in the province die of the disease each day. It's also worth noting that 16% of breast cancers are diagnosed in women aged 50 and under.

"When a person has breast cancer, the health system takes care of treatment and recovery," explains Annick Lemay, spokeswoman for the Maison Rose. "But having been in the situation myself, I know that people facing the ordeal are also looking for advice and resources that go far beyond the medical aspect, whether it's to do with nutrition, stress management or issues of day-to-day quality of life. The creation of an establishment like the Maison Rose thus responds to a very real need."

People who come to the Maison Rose can obtain a host of free services, including personalized advice from professionals; trusted resources to foster a better understanding of the disease and its impacts; and activities that enable people with the illness to keep moving forward and living life to the fullest. A wide range of services are offered, including psychological counselling, creative workshops, lectures and support groups.

A true community based on mutual help and solidarity, the Maison Rose is a place where listening, understanding and communication lie at the heart of every activity. The establishment will also serve as an incubator, initiating support programs led by qualified professionals, with the aim of eventually making them available across Quebec.

About the Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation

For over thirty years, the core mission of the Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation has been to help people with the disease and their loved ones, by means of research and innovation, support and public awareness. To date, the Foundation has gathered over $69 million, which has been distributed across Quebec to sustain cutting-edge research and to defend the interests of persons afflicted by breast cancer, as well as their loved ones.

