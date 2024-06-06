The Quantum Algorithms Institute Launches Centre for Responsible Quantum Innovation and Technology

The new Centre for Responsible Quantum Innovation and Technology looks to foster a culture of responsible innovation across the quantum ecosystem in Canada and around the world.

VANCOUVER, BC, June 6, 2024 /CNW/ - Today the Quantum Algorithms Institute announced that it will be creating a Centre for Responsible Quantum Innovation and Technology with the goal of building a quantum technology ecosystem guided by the principles of ethics, inclusion and sustainability.

"Quantum technologies offer the promise of transforming how we live and work", said Dr. Shohini Ghose, Chief Technology Officer of the Quantum Algorithms Institute. "Unlocking such tremendous power requires responsible and sustainable processes, ensuring these advancements benefit society while preserving our environment for future generations."

The Centre for Responsible Quantum Innovation and Technology will seek to address a wide range of ethical questions related to quantum technology through its objectives of research, and best practises, as well as collaboration and communication. These questions include:

Ethics and Societal Impact : Advancing fairness, transparency, privacy, and accountability in the development and use of quantum technologies.

: Advancing fairness, transparency, privacy, and accountability in the development and use of quantum technologies. Inclusion and Access : Promoting equitable access to the benefits of quantum technology, fostering inclusive development processes, and removing potential negative impacts on marginalized communities.

: Promoting equitable access to the benefits of quantum technology, fostering inclusive development processes, and removing potential negative impacts on marginalized communities. Environmental Sustainability : Considering the environmental impacts of quantum technology throughout its lifecycle and striving to minimize ecological footprints through sustainable design, manufacturing and use.

: Considering the environmental impacts of quantum technology throughout its lifecycle and striving to minimize ecological footprints through sustainable design, manufacturing and use. Guidelines and Wise Practises : Actively engaging with policymakers regulatory bodies, and industry to shape effective and adaptive frameworks that balance innovation with risk management, compliance, and societal interests.

: Actively engaging with policymakers regulatory bodies, and industry to shape effective and adaptive frameworks that balance innovation with risk management, compliance, and societal interests. Public Trust and Communication: Building and maintaining public trust by fostering transparency, accountability, and broad engagement throughout the innovation process.

Partners of the Centre for Responsible Quantum Innovation and Technology include Leap QuantiK Inc. Canada, Perimeter Institute for Theoretical Physics, NSERC Chairs for Women in Science and Engineering (ON), Laurier Centre for Women in Science and Canadian Innovation Network. The Centre invites members of the Canadian quantum community to become partners in this initiative.

About Quantum Algorithms Institute (QAI)

The Quantum Algorithms Institute is a collaboration between government, the academic community, and Canada's growing sector of quantum computing companies. The Quantum Algorithms Institute works with companies and academic institutions to help unlock the benefits of real-world applications of quantum solutions to increase quantum literacy and grow the quantum talent pool in B.C. As a non-profit organization with an inclusive approach across quantum technologies, the Quantum Algorithms Institute is your trusted source for stepping into the quantum future: making the adoption of quantum technologies accessible, tangible, and collaborative for everyone.

