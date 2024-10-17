QAI launches Quantum Computing Courses with $1 million grant from the National Security Consortium (NCC)

New courses will educate business leaders on quantum computing and teach technology professionals how to prepare for potential quantum cyber security threats.

SURREY, BC, Oct. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - The Quantum Algorithms Institute (QAI) has been awarded an up to $1 million grant by the National Cybersecurity Consortium for its training resources in the commercial quantum computing space.

The training, offered by QAI cybersecurity experts, aims to equip cybersecurity professionals and industry leaders across different sectors with the knowledge they require on the emerging quantum sector and best practices needed to ensure they are properly protected from emerging quantum cyber security threats.

The resources are being developed by QAI cybersecurity and professional development teams in collaboration with Field Effect, the Canadian Information Processing Society (CIPS), Beauceron Security and Durham College.

"This support is a welcome and exciting development in protecting Canada's quantum future" stated Louise Turner, Chief Executive Officer at QAI. "As industries increase adoption of commercial quantum computing technologies, industry leaders and sectors need to ensure their quantum assets are properly protected. This grant allows us to put the right tools into the right hands to build a strong commercial quantum computing space here in BC and across Canada."

This training resource is part of a suite of comprehensive resources offered by QAI. These include:

"This is at the heart of what we do at QAI," explained Turner. "Through our expertise, we give professionals the literacy and best-practices they need to securely adopt quantum technologies for their organization, industry or sector."

The courses and resources QAI provides vary in size and scope and cover topics ranging from technology adoption to innovation and cybersecurity preparedness. This latest funding announcement ensures that QAI experts can properly equip the Canadian business community with the knowledge and tools to keep their technology secure.

About Quantum Algorithms Institute (QAI)

The Quantum Algorithms Institute is a collaboration between government, the academic community, and Canada's growing sector of quantum computing companies. The Quantum Algorithms Institute works with companies and academic institutions to help unlock the benefits of real-world applications of quantum solutions to increase quantum literacy and grow the quantum talent pool in BC As a non-profit organization with an inclusive approach across quantum technologies, the Quantum Algorithms Institute is your trusted source for stepping into the quantum future: making the adoption of quantum technologies accessible, tangible, and collaborative for everyone.

