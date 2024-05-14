The Quaker Brand Backs Local Runner to Inspire Others in Toronto Half Marathon

Dubbed the Quaker Humble Runner, Kevin Doe – a Toronto high school teacher with a selfless dedication to helping others – took on training for and completing his very first half marathon. Armed with a notable coach, a seven-week training program and an array of Quaker® Protein products, Kevin flipped the typical goal of finishing first on its head. Instead of focusing on his own "personal best," Kevin supported as many fellow marathoners as he could, running alongside them for continued encouragement and inspiration, exemplifying what it means to be a true "humble hero."

"This initiative goes beyond a mere race," said Logan Chambers, Senior Director of Marketing at PepsiCo Foods Canada. "It underscores the Quaker brand's commitment to recognizing everyday heroes who inspire others to persevere through challenges. We weren't training Kevin to run his fastest and set a new personal best – we were helping unleash his warm-hearted spirit so he could help others and remind those around him that 'You've Got This.'"

Partnering with fitness and lifestyle coach Eva Redpath, Quaker Canada ensured that Kevin was fully prepared for his special mission on race day through a comprehensive training program, sharing the journey on social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram. Canadians also took part in the fun by following him on Strava and joining The Quaker® Protein Running Challenge, resulting in an overwhelming positive response with 29,000 sign-ups.

"There was a time when marathons were reserved for the ultra-athletic, but we're seeing a shift where these events have now evolved into a celebration of resilience, determination, and the extraordinary feats of all individuals," said Eva Redpath. "By intentionally being one of the last to cross the finish line, Kevin shined a spotlight on the everyday heroes who find joy in inspiring others to reach their full potential."

When asked about his involvement, Kevin Doe remarked, "We live in a time where community and connection are so important. Anyone can be a Humble Runner or local hero: by actively engaging in our own communities, by supporting local folks wherever they are on their own personal journeys, and by celebrating successes, big or small."

The campaign was supported by the Quaker brand's expanded line of products that provide protein. These high-in-protein offerings – including instant oatmeal, granola cereal and pancake mix – played a pivotal role in supporting the Humble Runner's training journey, offering protein-packed breakfast-time options without compromising on the delicious Quaker taste Canadians know and love. But further to that, this campaign showed that Quaker Protein products aren't just part of ordinary mornings; they represent the springboard for individuals to live their best lives and make the most of every day.

With their great taste and nutritional quality, Quaker Protein products give Canadians a protein-packed breakfast option that makes everything that needs doing, possible. The brand invites Canadians to take on the challenge of being a humble hero in their own lives, inspired by our Humble Runner's journey.

To learn more about the fulsome campaign and extended Quaker Protein line of products, visit the Quaker Canada website at QuakerProteinYouveGotThis.ca .

