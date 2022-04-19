The Puck Drops on Crave Original Series SHORESY, May 13

– Created, written by, and starring Jared Keeso, the all-new LETTERKENNY spinoff debuts May 13 with two episodes, exclusively on Crave in English and French –





TORONTO, April 19, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Crave announced today the highly anticipated debut of SHORESY streams Friday, May 13. Created by and starring Jared Keeso, the six-episode, half-hour hockey comedy sees the foul-mouthed, chirp-serving, mother-loving, fan favourite character, Shoresy (Keeso), join the Sudbury Bulldogs of the Northern Ontario Senior Hockey Organization (The NOSHO) on a quest to never lose again.

Two new episodes of the LETTERKENNY spin-off rollout every Friday, exclusively on Crave. In the series debut, "Never Lose Again," Shoresy tries to prevent his team from folding. The next episode, "Veteran Presence," follows Shoresy and his new recruits attending a mixer at Nat's, the General Manager of the Sudbury Bulldogs.

Click here for a sneak peek at the first episode of SHORESY (NSFW).

The hard-hitting SHORESY lineup is:

Name: Shoresy (Jared Keeso)

Hometown: Letterkenny, ON

Team: Sudbury Bulldogs

Loves: Winning

Hates: Losing

Name: Nat (Tasya Teles)

Hometown: Sudbury, ON

Career: General Manager, Sudbury Bulldogs

Loves: Sudbury Saturday nights at Bulldogs games

Hates: Losing

Name: Sanguinet (Harlan Blayne Kytwayat)

Hometown: Sudbury, ON

Team: Sudbury Bulldogs

Loves: His good pal Shoresy

Hates: Losing

Name: Ziigwan (Blair Lamora)

Hometown: Sudbury, ON

Team: Sudbury Bulldogs

Loves: Chirping hockey players

Hates: Hockey players, Losing

Name: Miigwan (Keilani Rose)

Hometown: Sudbury, ON

Team: Sudbury Bulldogs

Loves: Chirping hockey players

Hates: Hockey players, Losing

Name: Dolo (Jonathan Diaby)

Hometown: Blainville, QC

Team: Sudbury Bulldogs

Hates: Losing

Achievements: Former 3rd round pick in the NHL

Name: Brant "Goody" Goodleaf (Andrew Antsanen)

Hometown: Six Nations, ON

Team: Sudbury Bulldogs

Loves: Chicken

Hates: Losing

Achievements: Former pro lacrosse player

Name: Ted Hitchcock aka "Hitch" (Terry Ryan)

Hometown: Mt. Pearl, NFLD

Team: Sudbury Bulldogs

Loves: Martinis or, as he calls them, "Martoonies"

Hates: Losing

Achievements: Former first round pick in the NHL

Name: Michaels (Ryan McDonell)

Team: Sudbury Bulldogs

Loves: His girlfriend

Hates: Losing

Achievements: Coached pro hockey, played NCAA

Name: JJ Frankie JJ (Max Bouffard)

Hometown: Quebec

Team: Sudbury Bulldogs

Loves: The ladies

Hates: Losing

Achievements: Has dated several Quebecois starlets

Name: Jim, Jim, and Jim (Jordan Nolan, Brandon Nolan, Jon Mirasty)

Hometown: Sudbury, ON

Team: Sudbury Bulldogs

Attributes: Jail guards. Tough. Absolute beauties.

Hates: Nicknames, Losing

Name: Liam (Keegan Long) and Cory (Bourke Cazabon)

Team: Sudbury Bulldogs

Loves: Chirping Shoresy

Hates: Losing

Achievements: High school hockey players

