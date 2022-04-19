The Puck Drops on Crave Original Series SHORESY, May 13
Apr 19, 2022, 11:01 ET
– Created, written by, and starring Jared Keeso, the all-new LETTERKENNY spinoff debuts May 13 with two episodes, exclusively on Crave in English and French –
TORONTO, April 19, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Crave announced today the highly anticipated debut of SHORESY streams Friday, May 13. Created by and starring Jared Keeso, the six-episode, half-hour hockey comedy sees the foul-mouthed, chirp-serving, mother-loving, fan favourite character, Shoresy (Keeso), join the Sudbury Bulldogs of the Northern Ontario Senior Hockey Organization (The NOSHO) on a quest to never lose again.
Two new episodes of the LETTERKENNY spin-off rollout every Friday, exclusively on Crave. In the series debut, "Never Lose Again," Shoresy tries to prevent his team from folding. The next episode, "Veteran Presence," follows Shoresy and his new recruits attending a mixer at Nat's, the General Manager of the Sudbury Bulldogs.
The hard-hitting SHORESY lineup is:
Name: Shoresy (Jared Keeso)
Hometown: Letterkenny, ON
Team: Sudbury Bulldogs
Loves: Winning
Hates: Losing
Name: Nat (Tasya Teles)
Hometown: Sudbury, ON
Career: General Manager, Sudbury Bulldogs
Loves: Sudbury Saturday nights at Bulldogs games
Hates: Losing
Name: Sanguinet (Harlan Blayne Kytwayat)
Hometown: Sudbury, ON
Team: Sudbury Bulldogs
Loves: His good pal Shoresy
Hates: Losing
Name: Ziigwan (Blair Lamora)
Hometown: Sudbury, ON
Team: Sudbury Bulldogs
Loves: Chirping hockey players
Hates: Hockey players, Losing
Name: Miigwan (Keilani Rose)
Hometown: Sudbury, ON
Team: Sudbury Bulldogs
Loves: Chirping hockey players
Hates: Hockey players, Losing
Name: Dolo (Jonathan Diaby)
Hometown: Blainville, QC
Team: Sudbury Bulldogs
Hates: Losing
Achievements: Former 3rd round pick in the NHL
Name: Brant "Goody" Goodleaf (Andrew Antsanen)
Hometown: Six Nations, ON
Team: Sudbury Bulldogs
Loves: Chicken
Hates: Losing
Achievements: Former pro lacrosse player
Name: Ted Hitchcock aka "Hitch" (Terry Ryan)
Hometown: Mt. Pearl, NFLD
Team: Sudbury Bulldogs
Loves: Martinis or, as he calls them, "Martoonies"
Hates: Losing
Achievements: Former first round pick in the NHL
Name: Michaels (Ryan McDonell)
Team: Sudbury Bulldogs
Loves: His girlfriend
Hates: Losing
Achievements: Coached pro hockey, played NCAA
Name: JJ Frankie JJ (Max Bouffard)
Hometown: Quebec
Team: Sudbury Bulldogs
Loves: The ladies
Hates: Losing
Achievements: Has dated several Quebecois starlets
Name: Jim, Jim, and Jim (Jordan Nolan, Brandon Nolan, Jon Mirasty)
Hometown: Sudbury, ON
Team: Sudbury Bulldogs
Attributes: Jail guards. Tough. Absolute beauties.
Hates: Nicknames, Losing
Name: Liam (Keegan Long) and Cory (Bourke Cazabon)
Team: Sudbury Bulldogs
Loves: Chirping Shoresy
Hates: Losing
Achievements: High school hockey players
