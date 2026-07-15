The project to expand and renovate the Charles-Le Moyne Hospital is moving forward

MONTÉRÉGIE, QC, July 15, 2026 /CNW/ -- Quebec Premier Christine Fréchette confirmed today that the expansion and renovation project at Charles-Le Moyne Hospital has reached a crucial milestone and can now move forward.

The premier was accompanied by Marjorie Michel, Canada's Minister of Health; Sonia Bélanger, Minister of Health and Minister Responsible for Seniors and Caregivers; Shirley Dorismond, Member of the National Assembly for Marie Victorin; and Jean Bernard Émond, Member of the National Assembly for Richelieu.

The project, estimated at nearly $700 million, will provide the people of the Montérégie region with modern facilities better suited to current needs and will tangibly improve access to safe, high-quality care. Of this amount, $28.2 million will come from the Build Communities Strong Fund (BCSF), under an agreement between the governments of Canada and Quebec.

Construction will begin shortly, and the new facilities are scheduled to be fully operational in 2032.

Quotes

"Today, we are taking concrete action to improve access to care for the people of the Montérégie region. This project will enable us to provide services that are faster, safer, and better tailored to the needs of Quebecers. We are once again demonstrating that we are working very hard to provide healthcare infrastructure that meets the standards our citizens deserve."

Christine Fréchette, Premier of Quebec

"I am pleased to announce today that a federal investment will help bring the major expansion and renovation project at Charles-Le Moyne Hospital to fruition. Once completed, this project will improve access to quality care for residents of the Montérégie region. We continue to work with the Government of Quebec to address healthcare infrastructure needs."

The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister Responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"This federal investment in the expansion and renovation of Charles-Le Moyne Hospital will provide the people of the Montérégie region with modern facilities that are better suited to today's needs and will tangibly improve access to safe, high-quality care. Today's announcement demonstrates that by working hand in hand with the Government of Quebec, we can carry out concrete projects that improve the daily lives of Quebecers."

The Honourable Marjorie Michel, Minister of Health and Member of Parliament for Papineau

"I am pleased to announce today that this project will be able to move forward, thanks in part to an investment from the Government of Canada. This is excellent news for the residents of my district, who will soon have access to the expanded range of quality care they need."

Sherry Romanado, Member of Parliament for Longueuil--Charles-LeMoyne and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of National Defence

"The needs of the population are changing, and our infrastructure must change as well. With this project, we are investing in a hospital that will be better suited to the realities of today and tomorrow. Patients will have access to specialized care in modern facilities, while staff will have an environment that allows them to provide the best possible care. "

Sonia Bélanger, Minister of Health and Minister Responsible for Seniors and Caregivers

"This project represents a significant investment in essential infrastructure for the public. It is being carried out with rigor to ensure responsible management of public funds while generating lasting benefits for the community. This project in Montérégie concretely illustrates our commitment to planning and delivering sustainable facilities tailored to current and future needs."

Eric Girard, Minister of Finance and Minister responsible for Infrastructure

"This is excellent news for the residents of Longueuil and the entire Montérégie region. This expansion will make a real difference in their daily lives by giving them access to faster care and modern facilities close to home."

Shirley Dorismond, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Economy, Innovation, and Energy (Life Sciences) and Member of the National Assembly for Marie-Victorin

"This project is essential to meeting the growing needs in our region. It will also provide better support for frontline teams by offering them a work environment better suited to today's realities. I am very proud of this concrete step forward by our government on this issue."

Jean-Bernard Émond, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister Responsible for the Maritime Strategy and Member of the National Assembly for Richelieu

"This is a long-awaited project that today takes an important step toward becoming a reality. Continuing to invest in our health infrastructure means ensuring more accessible and higher-quality services for the public. This project is part of a clear commitment to adapt our health and social services network to the needs of the local community. "

Ian Lafrenière, Deputy Premier, Minister of Public Safety, Minister responsible for Relations with First Nations and Inuit, and Member of the National Assembly for Vachon

"Modernizing our facilities is essential to ensuring the sustainability of the healthcare system. This major project will enable us to provide quality care while addressing demographic realities and the growing needs of the population. "

Jean-François Roberge, Minister of the French Language, Minister responsible for the Canadian Francophonie, Minister responsible for Secularism, Minister responsible for Democratic Institutions, Minister responsible for Access to Information and the Protection of Personal Information, and Member of the National Assembly for Chambly

"The completion of this major project will equip us to better respond to the significant growth in the population and its needs, while also fully fulfilling our role as a teaching hospital and a centre for specialized and subspecialized care. With 16 operating rooms, 30 critical care beds, a PET scan, state-of-the-art equipment, and a cutting-edge environment, this major construction project allows us to prepare for the future of our healthcare system. "

Richard Deschamps, CEO, Santé Québec Montérégie-Centre

Quick Facts

The project calls for the construction of a six-story addition above the current emergency department, allowing several critical units to be consolidated into a single building.

The number of operating rooms will be increased, and the organization of care will be completely redesigned to better meet growing demand and reduce wait times for patients. The project also includes the modernization of same-day surgery and critical care areas, which will help improve the flow of patient care and enhance the quality of their experience.

The addition of new imaging capabilities, including a PET scan, will also allow more patients to receive their exams more quickly, in their own region, without having to travel.

Federal funding stems from the Health-Related Infrastructure Agreement under the Building Communities Strong Fund, which was announced by the Premier of Quebec and the Prime Minister of Canada on June 2, 2026. Thanks to this agreement, over $1 billion will be invested in healthcare projects across Quebec.

The Société québécoise des infrastructures (SQI) is serving as the project manager.

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SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Arianna Durgerian, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Élodie Masson, Press Secretary, Office of the Premier of Quebec, 367-990-8017, [email protected]; Catherine Barbeau, Director of Communications and Media Relations, Office of the Minister of Health and Minister Responsible for Seniors and Caregivers, 514-554-4170