Canada, Ontario and Stratford roll out public transit infrastructure investments

STRATFORD, ON, July 13, 2026 /CNW/ -- The City of Stratford will have a greener, more efficient, and user‑friendly transit system after a joint investment of more than $9.7 million from the federal, provincial, and municipal governments.

Funding will be used to replace buses to improve the reliability, efficiency, and environmental performance of the transit fleet. This includes replacing two existing conventional buses with 40‑foot hybrid buses, adding two additional 40‑foot hybrid‑electric buses, replacing two eight‑metre mobility buses, and adding a new 24‑foot mobility bus to the fleet.

Funding will also support major upgrades to transit facilities to help the city manage its current transit needs and future growth. Work includes expanding and modernizing a transit garage, expanding a bus storage facility by 10,000‑square‑feet, and replacing fuel tanks and a bus wash system with newer, more efficient equipment.

Additional funds will improve the customer service experience by making transit more reliable and accessible. This includes enhanced GPS systems on select buses, installing and upgrading twenty transit stops with shelters, and introducing a new mobile app to help all riders travel more independently and confidently.

Quotes

"This investment reflects our commitment to building strong, reliable, and sustainable infrastructure in our communities. By renewing the City of Stratford's bus fleet, upgrading key infrastructure, and improving accessibility, we are investing in a modern transit system that is dependable, inclusive, and ready for the future."

The Honourable Arielle Kayabaga, Member of Parliament for London West, on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"Under the leadership of Premier Ford, our government is investing $70 billion in the largest transit expansion in Canadian history so commuters here in Stratford and across the province can get where they're going each day. The investments announced today and the recent addition of daily GO Train service will strengthen Stratford's transit network and keep people moving as we continue our work to protect Ontario."

Matthew Rae, Member of Provincial Parliament, Perth--Wellington

"This investment announcement and today's event is another important demonstration of how effective partnerships can have a greater impact on a community; the residents we serve, and the environment where we live."

His Worship, Martin Ritsma, Mayor of the City of Stratford

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Backgrounder: Canada, Ontario and Stratford roll out public transit infrastructure investments

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $3,914,840 for 14 projects in the City of Stratford through the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of Ontario is contributing $3,262,040, and the Town of Stratford is contributing $2,610,220.

This stream supports the building, expansion, and upgrading of urban and rural transit networks that help improve service and transform the way Canadians live, move, and work.

Investments in public transit help Canadians get where they need to be, create new manufacturing and construction jobs, reduce pollution, and make life more affordable.

The Government of Canada is taking concrete actions to strengthen the economy by investing in Canadians and supporting Canadian businesses.

Federal actions are creating good jobs, accelerating home building and helping communities grow across the country.

Ontario is investing $70 billion in the largest transit expansion in North America. This investment is supporting communities across the province by helping to provide fast, reliable and affordable transit.

Stratford received $513,030 through the 2025-26 Ontario Gas Tax program. The Gas Tax program dedicates two cents for every litre of gasoline sold in Ontario to municipalities for public transportation. Municipalities can use Gas Tax funding for transit operating and capital expenditures.

Associated Links

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Public Transit Infrastructure Stream

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/plan/pti-itc-eng.html

Housing and Infrastructure Project Map

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

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Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Arianna Durgerian, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Dakota Brasier, Director of Media Relations, Office of Ontario's Minister of Transportation, [email protected]; Mike Beitz, Corporate Communications Specialist, The Corporation of the City of Stratford, 519-271-0250 ext. 5372, [email protected]