Federal Government invests in student housing project in Montréal

MONTRÉAL, July 14, 2026 /CNW/ -- Driven by a shared desire to increase housing supply, the governments of Canada and Quebec strengthened their collaboration in January to accelerate residential construction and support community development. Through a memorandum of understanding designed to guide the harmonized deployment of Build Canada Homes in Quebec, in line with provincial priorities and jurisdictions, both governments are now delivering concrete results.

Today, Rachel Bendayan, Parliamentary Secretary to the Prime Minister and Member of Parliament for Outremont, joined Laurent Levesque, President and Chief Executive Officer of UTILE, to highlight a Build Canada Homes investment supporting the development of student housing in Montréal.

Located at 6600 rue Hutchison in Montréal's Outremont neighbourhood, the UTILE Hutchison project will create 187 purpose-built rental homes for students through an $8 million investment from Build Canada Homes. The acquisition and development of the land were made possible, in particular, by a $13.8 million loan from the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ.

Situated just an eight-minute walk from the Université de Montréal's MIL Campus, the development is designed specifically to meet the needs of post-secondary students by providing affordable, quality housing close to education, employment, and community services.

UTILE Hutchison will offer residents a home designed for studying, recharging, and connecting with others. The project includes spaces that support student life and well-being, helping create a vibrant and inclusive community while increasing the supply of affordable housing in Montréal.

Through investments like this one, Build Canada Homes is working with housing providers and community partners to accelerate the construction of affordable homes across Canada and help address housing challenges facing communities of all sizes.

Quotes:

"Every student deserves access to a safe, affordable place to call home while pursuing their education. Through Build Canada Homes, our government is partnering with organizations like UTILE to increase the supply of purpose-built student housing and help make life more affordable. The UTILE Hutchison project will deliver 187 new homes for students in Montréal, creating more housing choices and strengthening the city's long-term rental supply."

-- The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"Affordable housing is not a luxury--it is a necessity. Students are an essential part of what makes Montréal such a vibrant and dynamic city, and they deserve housing that is affordable and close to where they study. Our federal investment will help build 187 new student homes next to the University of Montreal's new Campus MIL while strengthening the long-term supply of affordable housing in Outremont. This is an investment in our community, our students, and in Montréal's future."

-- The Honourable Rachel Bendayan, Parliamentary Secretary to the Prime Minister and Member of Parliament for Outremont

"Build Canada Homes is committed to accelerating the construction of affordable homes that respond to the needs of communities across Canada. Our $8 million investment in the UTILE Hutchison project will help deliver high-quality student housing close to campus, transit, and essential services. By supporting innovative, community-focused projects like this one, we are helping build a stronger and more accessible housing system for future generations."

-- Ana Bailão, President and CEO, Build Canada Homes

"We are proud that our first project north of the mountain is taking shape near the MIL campus. Thanks to this initial collaboration with Build Canada Homes, we will be able to address the pressing need for student housing and alleviate the pressure that student demand is placing on rents in this rapidly growing area."

-- Laurent Levesque, President and Chief Executive Officer, UTILE

Quick facts

Build Canada Homes is investing $8 million in the UTILE Hutchison project.

This project is one of nearly 865 new affordable homes being supported across Quebec through a combined provincial and federal investment of $200 million.

The development will create 187 purpose-built rental homes for students.

The project is located at 6600 rue Hutchison in Montréal's Outremont neighbourhood.

UTILE Hutchison is located approximately eight minutes on foot from the Université de Montréal's MIL Campus.

Launched on September 14, 2025, Build Canada Homes is Canada's new federal agency dedicated to building and financing affordable housing at scale.

Build Canada Homes works with provinces, territories, municipalities, Indigenous partners, non-profit organizations, and the private sector to increase the supply of affordable housing across Canada.

Associated links

Build Canada Homes

Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

UTILE

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Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Arianna Durgerian, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]