MONTRÉAL, Sept. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Sophie Jodoin has won the very first Prix La Caisse en art actuel. This prize, intended to support mid-career artists in Québec, highlights the excellent career of this multidisciplinary Montréal artist, while demonstrating La Caisse's commitment to emerging contemporary art in Québec.

Currently, there are few awards for Québec's mid-career artists. The purpose of the Prix La Caisse en art actuel, which comes with a $25,000 grant, is to support continuity in their creative process and showcase their work at a key moment in their careers.

Sophie Jodoin earned a degree at Concordia University and has been making contemporary art for more than 20 years. Her work explores identity dimensions of the body through media such as drawing, collage, photography, video, text and installations. Her artistic research probes manifestations of the feminine, intimacy, loss and language through a conceptual approach that resonates deeply with the issues faced in contemporary life. Her work has been exhibited in many major institutions in Québec and Canada, such as the Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal, the Musée d'art contemporain de Saint-Jérôme, the Musée d'art de Joliette and the MacLaren Art Centre in Ontario, as well as internationally in various European countries.

"Sophie Jodoin occupies a unique place with a language all her own, producing works that are both intimate and powerful," said Marie-Justine Snider, Curator of La Caisse's art collection. "By honouring her today, we underscore the importance of her contribution to Québec's cultural landscape, and hope to give her renewed impetus as she continues to pursue her artistic vision."

"For me, receiving this award represents invaluable recognition of how far I have come, but it also invites me to continue a practice that has tried to breathe a little poetry into an uncertain world," said the artist Sophie Jodoin. "With this support, I will be able to carry out new projects that are important to me, and that I feel passionate about."

The recipient was selected by a jury of experts from the cultural community, composed of Bernard Lamarche, Curator of Contemporary Art (1960 to Present) at the Musée national des beaux-arts du Québec, Mark Lanctôt, Curator of the collection at the Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal, and Anne-Marie St-Jean Aubre, Curator of Quebec and Canadian Contemporay Art at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts, holder of the Gail and Stephen A. Jarislowsky Chair.

La Caisse, a committed supporter of the arts

With this new award, La Caisse reaffirms the active role it has taken in Québec's cultural development. Its collection now includes close to 500 works by Québec artists, and its public art initiatives, including those undertaken as part of the REM arts program, help enrich our collective visual arts heritage.

ABOUT LA CAISSE

At La Caisse, formerly CDPQ, we have invested for 60 years with a dual mandate: generate optimal long-term returns for our 48 depositors, who represent over 6 million Quebecers, and contribute to Québec's economic development.

As a global investment group, we are active in the major financial markets, private equity, infrastructure, real estate and private credit. As at June 30, 2025, La Caisse's net assets totalled CAD 496 billion. For more information, visit lacaisse.com or consult our LinkedIn or Instagram pages.

La Caisse is a registered trademark of Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec that is protected in Canada and other jurisdictions and licensed for use by its subsidiaries.

