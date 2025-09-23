MONTRÉAL, Sept. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - La Caisse (formerly CDPQ), a global investment group, announced today that it has entrusted $250 million to Pembroke Management, a leading asset and wealth management firm that has been growing its clients' assets since 1968. This announcement is part of La Caisse's ambition to increase amounts entrusted to Québec managers to $8 billion by 2028.

La Caisse is making this investment through the Pembroke's concentrated strategy. Launched in 2018, this strategy consists of a selection of approximately 15 to 20 high-quality growth companies, primarily located in North America, focused on the small and mid-cap public equity segment.

"Contributing to Quebec's financial ecosystem is an integral part of our strategy. With this in mind, we are calling on Québec-based management firms to support us in diversifying our portfolio, complementing the work of La Caisse's teams. This mandate entrusted to Pembroke is a tangible application of this approach, which aims to maximize the performance of our portfolio while stimulating the growth of the asset management industry in Québec," said Vincent Delisle, Executive Vice-President and Head of Liquid Markets at La Caisse.

"It's an honour to have been chosen to grow this amount on behalf of La Caisse. We will carry out this responsibility rigorously by putting into practice the values that have always guided Pembroke's vision, including alignment with the interests of investors, from portfolio companies to our investment managers. La Caisse's trust will be a major factor in increasing Pembroke's visibility among both institutions and individuals," said Nicolas Chevalier, Managing Partner and Portfolio Manager at Pembroke.

It should be noted that by 2028, La Caisse aims to more than double the amounts entrusted to various Québec fund managers. This commitment is complementary to its overall objective of reaching $100 billion in investments in Québec by 2026.

ABOUT LA CAISSE

At La Caisse, formerly CDPQ, we have invested for 60 years with a dual mandate: generate optimal long-term returns for our 48 depositors, who represent over 6 million Quebecers, and contribute to Quebec's economic development.

As a global investment group, we are active in the major financial markets, private equity, infrastructure, real estate and private credit. As at December 31, 2024, La Caisse's net assets totalled CAD 473 billion. For more information, visit lacaisse.com or consult our LinkedIn or Instagram pages.

La Caisse is a registered trademark of Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec that is protected in Canada and other jurisdictions and licensed for use by its subsidiaries.

ABOUT PEMBROKE MANAGEMENT

Pembroke Management offers comprehensive investment and wealth management solutions to individuals, families, foundations and institutions. Founded in 1968, Pembroke values alignment with investor interests, accountability, excellence, integrity and humility. Pembroke is owned by its partners and is comprised of two entities, Pembroke Management and its subsidiary, Pembroke Private Wealth Management. To find out more, visit pml.ca and check out our LinkedIn and Instagram accounts.

