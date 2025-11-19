LÉVIS, QC and MONTRÉAL, Nov. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - The Honco Group, a Québec leader in steel processing, enters a new phase of growth with equity investments from La Caisse and Investissement Québec. This announcement consolidates the Québec ownership of the Honco Group, while accelerating its Canadian and international expansion, in line with the vision that has guided its development for more than 50 years.

La Caisse, which led this transaction, and Investissement Québec are both acquiring a minority stake in the Honco Group. The company's management team is also joining its shareholders.

The move is part of an ambitious strategy to strengthen the Honco Group's position as a key player in steel processing. The company is leveraging its diverse areas of expertise, modern manufacturing facilities and market diversification to support its growth. This model is based on six specialized business units: Honco Buildings (general contractor specializing in designing, manufacturing and installing prefabricated steel buildings), Sturo Métal (structural steelwork manufacturing and installation), Supervac (vacuuming and hydro excavation equipment design and manufacturing), Garex (garage door manufacturing), Ridge Nassau (garage door hardware manufacturing) and Métalec (commercial and industrial steel door and frame manufacturing). The Honco Group's business units employ nearly 500 professionals.

"We are delighted to have the support of outstanding partners such as La Caisse and Investissement Québec as we embark on this new phase of growth for the Honco Group," said Francis Lacasse, President and CEO of the Honco Group. "These major investments are a significant turning point for our family business. They give us the means to achieve our ambitions as a leading player in steel processing in Canada while remaining true to our values."

"La Caisse is proud to partner with the Honco Group and the Lacasse family to support this leading Québec manufacturing company's expansion. This milestone marks an important step in our approach to value creation and will help accelerate business unit growth, both in Canada and in global markets," said Kim Thomassin, Executive Vice-President and Head of Québec at La Caisse.

"The Honco Group is a key player in Québec's steel industry and enjoys a leading market position. Investissement Québec is investing in this company to help consolidate its footing in Québec and give it the momentum it needs to step up its exports across Canada and internationally. This concrete support illustrates the strategic role that Investissement Québec intends to play to stimulate the growth of companies in key sectors of our economy," said Bicha Ngo, President and CEO of Investissement Québec.

ABOUT THE HONCO GROUP

The Honco Group is comprised of Québec-based companies that specialize in processing steel for the building industry and manufacturing construction and environmental products. It owns and operates several manufacturing facilities serving over 600 clients from the private, public, and institutional sectors across Canada, the United States and over 20 countries around the world. For more information, visit groupehonco.com and the company's LinkedIn page.

ABOUT LA CAISSE

At La Caisse, formerly CDPQ, we have invested for 60 years with a dual mandate: generate optimal long-term returns for our 48 depositors, who represent over 6 million Quebecers, and contribute to Québec's economic development.

As a global investment group, we're active in the major financial markets, private equity, infrastructure, real estate and private credit. As at June 30, 2025, La Caisse's net assets totalled CAD 496 billion. For more information, visit lacaisse.com or consult our LinkedIn or Instagram pages.

La Caisse is a registered trademark of Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec that is protected in Canada and other jurisdictions and licensed for use by its subsidiaries.

ABOUT INVESTISSEMENT QUÉBEC

Investissement Québec's mission is to play an active role in Québec's economic development. The Corporation's services are designed to spur productivity, innovation, market development and the competitiveness of Québec businesses. To that end, Investissement Québec supports them at every stage of their growth with financing, as well as assistance with business consulting, technological transformation, and workforce strategies. In addition, through Investissement Québec International, the Corporation also provides concrete support for businesses' export activities and conducts prospecting activities to attract foreign investment to Québec.

