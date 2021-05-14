OTTAWA, ON, May 14, 2021 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced the following changes in the senior ranks of the Public Service:

Paul Ledwell, who served as Clerk of Executive Council and Secretary to Cabinet and as Deputy Minister, Policy and Priorities, Government of Prince Edward Island until May 7, 2021, becomes Deputy Minister of Veterans Affairs, effective May 25, 2021.

Nick Leswick, currently Assistant Deputy Minister, Economic and Fiscal Policy Branch, Department of Finance Canada, becomes Associate Deputy Minister of Finance, effective June 1, 2021.

The Prime Minister took the opportunity to congratulate General (retired) Walter Natynczyk CMM MSC CD, Deputy Minister of Veterans Affairs, on his upcoming retirement from the Public Service and thanked him for his dedication and service to Canadians.

