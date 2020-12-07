OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 7, 2020 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced the following changes in the senior ranks of the Public Service:

Michael Sabia, currently Director, Munk School of Global Affairs and Public Policy at the University of Toronto, and Chair of the Board of Directors, Canada Infrastructure Bank, becomes Deputy Minister of Finance, effective December 14, 2020.

Paul Rochon, currently Deputy Minister of Finance, becomes Senior Official at the Privy Council Office, effective December 14, 2020.

The Prime Minister took the opportunity to thank Paul Rochon for his dedication and service to Canadians after having served the past six years as the Deputy Minister of Finance.

