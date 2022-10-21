OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced the following changes in the senior ranks of the Public Service:

Annette Gibbons, currently Associate Deputy Minister of Employment and Social Development, becomes Deputy Minister of Fisheries and Oceans, effective October 31, 2022.

Lawrence Hanson, currently Associate Deputy Minister of Fisheries and Oceans, becomes Associate Deputy Minister of Environment and Climate Change, effective November 14, 2022.

Kevin Brosseau, currently Assistant Deputy Minister, Safety and Security, Transport Canada, becomes Associate Deputy Minister of Fisheries and Oceans, effective November 14, 2022.

Catherine Blewett becomes President of the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, in addition to her current role as Deputy Minister of Economic Development, effective November 26, 2022.

Dominic Rochon, currently Senior Assistant Deputy Minister, National and Cyber Security Branch, Public Safety Canada, becomes Associate Deputy Minister of Transport, effective October 31, 2022.

Suzy McDonald, currently Assistant Secretary, Social and Cultural Sector, Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat, becomes Associate Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, effective October 31, 2022.

Francis Trudel, currently Assistant Deputy Minister, Human Resources, Global Affairs Canada, becomes Associate Chief Human Resources Officer, Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat, effective October 31, 2022.

The Prime Minister took the opportunity to congratulate Dan Costello, Foreign and Defence Policy Advisor to the Prime Minister on his upcoming retirement from the Public Service and thanked him for his dedication and service to Canadians.

The Prime Minister also thanked Francis McGuire, President of the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency for his commitment and service to Canadians as he retires from the Public Service.

Biographical Notes

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

For further information: PMO Media Relations: [email protected]