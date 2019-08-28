The Prime Minister announces changes in the senior ranks of the Public Service

OTTAWA, Aug. 28, 2019 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced the following changes in the senior ranks of the Public Service:

Ron Hallman, currently President of the Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency, becomes President and Chief Executive Officer, Parks Canada Agency, effective August 28, 2019.

David McGovern, currently Associate Deputy Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, becomes President of the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada on an interim basis, effective August 28, 2019.

The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada, which replaces the Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency, will lead all reviews of major projects under the Impact Assessment Act, in cooperation with other Government of Canada regulatory agencies, as well as provinces and territories and Indigenous groups.

