OTTAWA, ON, June 7, 2022 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced the reappointment of:

David Vigneault, as Director of the Canadian Security Intelligence Service, effective June 19, 2022.

Mr. Vigneault brings a wealth of experience from the intelligence and security community to the role, including almost two decades as a senior public servant at the Canadian Security Intelligence Service, the Canada Border Services Agency, and the Privy Council Office.

