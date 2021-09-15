The President's Choice® brand rolls out one of Canada's most extensive lines of plant-based products

"When discovering and developing new products, our goal is always to provide our customers choice in the grocery aisle," says Kathlyne Ross, Vice President of Product Development and Innovation at Loblaw Companies Limited. "Canadians are curious about plant-based foods and searching for realistic meat and dairy alternatives that taste great. Our extensive line of plant-based products is the solution."

A recent survey* commissioned by the President's Choice® team found that almost half (49%) of Canadians are interested in trying plant-based alternatives, but many (48%) are concerned about taste. With a history of bringing innovative products and exciting new flavours to Canadians, the President's Choice® team is tackling that challenge, introducing one of the most extensive plant-based lineups in Canada, backed by one of the most trusted brands.

Exciting new PC® Plant Based products include:

PC ® Plant Based Cultured Oat Yogurt Alternative

PC ® Plant Based Sour Cream Alternative

PC ® Plant Based Beefless Ground

PC ® Plant Based Butter Alternative - Salted

PC ® Plant Based Ranch Dressing

PC ® Plant Based Sweet Italian Sausage

PC ® Plant Based Pancake Mix Original

PC ® Plant Based Brownie Baking Mix

PC ® Plant Based Mini Chocolate Chips

PC® Plant Based Vegan Mayo

PC® Plant Based products are available at Loblaw banner stores across Canada, including Loblaws®, No Frills®, Real Canadian Superstore® and Zehrs®. Visit your local store or visit pc.ca to explore the full range of PC® Plant Based products and find plant-based recipes that will make the whole family excited for meal time.

About Loblaw Companies Limited:

Loblaw is Canada's food and pharmacy leader, and the nation's largest retailer. Loblaw's purpose – Live Life Well® – puts first the needs and well-being of Canadians who make one billion transactions annually in the company's stores which provide grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services and wireless mobile products and services. With more than 2,400 corporate, franchised and Associate-owned locations, Loblaw, its franchisees and Associate-owners employ more than 190,000 full- and part-time employees, making it one of Canada's largest private sector employers

*About the PC Plant-Based Omnibus Survey:

From August 6th to August 8th 2021 an online survey of 1,515 randomly selected Canadian adults who are Maru Voice Canada panelists was executed by Maru/Blue . For comparison purposes, a probability sample of this size has an estimated margin of error (which measures sampling variability) of +/- 2.5%, 19 times out of 20. The results have been weighted by education, age, gender and region (and in Quebec, language) to match the population, according to Census data. This is to ensure the sample is representative of the entire adult population of Canada. Discrepancies in or between totals are due to rounding.

