The President's Choice® Brand Puts a Plant-Based Twist on Beloved Thanksgiving Classics

"This weekend, millions of families across the country will be sitting down to a Thanksgiving feast – full of turkey, gravy and stuffing. And at many of those tables, someone will be looking for a non-meat option for dinner," says Kathlyne Ross, Vice President of product development and innovation at Loblaw Companies Limited. "Our expanded line-up of President's Choice® products that are meat and dairy-free will help make plant-based eating easier and more delicious than ever, particularly this holiday weekend."

To provide much needed support to the almost one-third of Canadians who find it challenging to accommodate guest and family member food preferences during the holidays*, the team at President's Choice® has collaborated with celebrity Chef Craig Harding to re-imagine festive classics, incorporating an expanded line-up of PC® Plant-Based products, and these delicious recipes showcase that creamy soups and dressings, hearty mains and decadent desserts are a possibility for all food lovers around the table:

Kale, Delicata Squash and Kohlrabi Salad featuring PC® Cucumber and Dill Cashew Dip

Roasted Celery Root and Pear Soup with Red Pepper and Cashew Crostini featuring PC® Plant-Based Roasted Red Pepper Cashew Dip and PC® Dairy-free Kefir Probiotic Fermented Coconut Milk

and Cashew Crostini featuring PC® Plant-Based Roasted Red Pepper Cashew Dip and PC® Dairy-free Kefir Probiotic Fermented Coconut Milk Mushroom and Chickenless Chicken Wellington featuring PC® Plant-Based Chickenless Breasts with Vegan Charred Gravy

Citrus Roasted Heirloom Carrots and Avocado with Toasted Togarashi Seed and Nut Blend on a bed of PC® Organics Roasted Garlic Hummus

Vegan Tiramisu featuring PC® Dairy-Free Plain Cultured Coconut Milk Probiotic Yogurt Alternative and PC® Dairy-Free Kefir Probiotic Fermented Coconut Milk

"Plant-based cooking doesn't need to be overwhelming, especially with all of the newest options available right at the grocery store that will help food lovers reinvent their holiday favourites," says Chef Craig Harding, executive chef and owner at La Palma and Constantine in Toronto. "Taking some of my favourite recipes and putting a plant-based twist on them was incredibly easy, especially with the broad range of PC® Plant-Based products."

As Canadians plan their menus for a busy season of holiday entertaining, the PC® brand is stocking shelves with new additions to the quickly growing PC® Plant-Based line-up of products. To make the PC® Plant-Based products easily identifiable, the line's unique branding includes a clearly marked Plant-Based logo. Plant-based products will be dispersed throughout the store, alongside traditional products reinforcing PC's commitment to offering Canadians variety when it comes to grocery shopping for items that suit their lifestyle and dietary preferences.

PC® Plant-Based products are now available at Loblaw stores across Canada, including Loblaws®, No Frills®, and Real Canadian Superstore®.

About Loblaw Companies Limited:

Loblaw Companies Limited is Canada's food and pharmacy leader, with almost 200,000 full and part-time employees working in more than 2,400 corporate, franchised and Associate-owned locations in communities across the country. Loblaw is proud to serve millions of Canadians each week with a wide range of products, including grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, no-fee financial services, apparel, general merchandise, and wireless mobile products and services.

Loblaw delivers on its purpose – Live Life Well – by providing its customers with convenient locations, more than 1,050 grocery stores that span the value spectrum from discount to specialty, full-service pharmacy at more than 1,800 locations, and leading consumer brands including Life Brand®, no name®, President's Choice® and Joe Fresh®.

*About the PC Plant-Based Omnibus Survey:

From September 13th to September 15th 2019 an online survey of 1,511 randomly selected Canadian adults who are Maru Voice Canada panelists was executed by Maru/Blue .

For comparison purposes, a probability sample of this size has an estimated margin of error (which measures sampling variability) of +/- 2.5%, 19 times out of 20. The results have been weighted by education, age, gender and region (and in Quebec, language) to match the population, according to Census data. This is to ensure the sample is representative of the entire adult population of Canada. Discrepancies in or between totals are due to rounding.

