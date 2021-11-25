OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - The Portrait Gallery of Canada (PGC) is pleased to announce TELUS as its founding partner, supporting the PGC to achieve its goal to share humanizing stories of Canada through portraiture. Through the exhibition of portraits of people from across Canada and from all walks of life, the Portrait Gallery of Canada will showcase stories of the country's history, diversity, achievements, challenges and aspirations for the future.

The Portrait Gallery of Canada is a new not-for-profit corporation that exists online at portraitcanada.ca . Through its exhibitions, artist talks, social media engagements, presentations and catalogues, the PGC addresses the complex issues of the day from a variety of voices and celebrates the rich diversity of people who live on these lands. Its volunteer Board of Directors envisions a future when the PGC will partner with the federal government to build and showcase a world-class collection of portraits and host in-person exhibitions in an inspiring physical space in the National Capital Region.

Thanks to TELUS' partnership, the PGC is able to support artists, curators, educators, designers, communicators, translators and others who contribute to the PGC's programs and publications. The PGC is also able to continue to pursue its ambitious goal of securing a physical space where innovative and thought-provoking exhibitions will take place in the future.

Quotes

"National portrait galleries give visitors a sense of place. Our goal for Canada's new portrait gallery is to explore our history, from a 21st century perspective and a diverse range of voices, as well as our achievements, challenges and aspirations for the future," said The Right Honourable Justice Beverley McLachlin, PGC Patron, and former Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Canada. "Thanks to TELUS' generous support we are able to realize our goals."

"We are here to provide a space for the peoples of Canada, in all their diversity, to share their stories about identity and the issues of the day," said Lawson Hunter, Chair, Board of Directors, Portrait Gallery of Canada. "TELUS and its passion for human connectivity are a natural fit for us as we aim to invite our audiences to engage in dialogue. Their significant contribution will help our young gallery mature into a professional cultural organization that aims to amplify these multicultural voices on a world stage."

"TELUS is committed to providing Canadians with access to world-class technology that connects us to the people, resources and information that make our lives better," said Andrea Wood, Chief Legal and Governance Officer at TELUS, and advisory board member of PGC. "We are pleased to support the Portrait Gallery of Canada and its efforts to present the diverse faces and voices of Canada. We look forward to viewing their exhibitions that are designed to spark conversations, deepen our understanding of one another, and help us build stronger relationships."

About Portrait Gallery of Canada (PGC)

The PGC is a federally registered not-for-profit corporation that relies on the private sector's donations to operate and flourish. Its leaders envision a future when the PGC will partner with the federal government to showcase a world-class collection of portraits and build an inspiring physical space in the National Capital Region. As it works towards these ambitious goals, the PGC will continue to host online exhibitions of portraits of people, from across Canada and from all walks of life, on its website at portraitcanada.ca , to humanize the stories of Canada's past and present, and to spark conversations about Canada's future.

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a dynamic, world-leading communications technology company with $16 billion in annual revenue and 16 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video, and security. We leverage our global-leading technology and compassion to enable remarkable human outcomes. Our longstanding commitment to putting our customers first fuels every aspect of our business, making us a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty.

In 2020, TELUS was recognized as having the fastest wireless network in the world, reinforcing our commitment to provide Canadians with access to superior technology that connects us to the people, resources and information that make our lives better. TELUS Health is Canada's leader in digital health technology, improving access to health and wellness services and revolutionizing the flow of health information across the continuum of care. TELUS Agriculture provides innovative digital solutions throughout the agriculture value chain, supporting better food outcomes from improved agri-business data insights and processes. TELUS International (TSX and NYSE: TIXT) is a leading digital customer experience innovator that designs, builds, and delivers next-generation solutions, including AI and content management, for global and disruptive brands across high-growth industry verticals, including tech and games, communications and media, ecommerce and FinTech, healthcare, and travel and hospitality. TELUS and TELUS International operate in 25+ countries around the world. Together, let's make the future friendly.

Driven by our passionate social purpose to connect all citizens for good, our deeply meaningful and enduring philosophy to give where we live has inspired TELUS, our team members and retirees to contribute more than $820 million and 1.6 million days of service since 2000. This unprecedented generosity and unparalleled volunteerism have made TELUS the most giving company in the world.

For more information about TELUS, please visit telus.com , follow us @TELUSNews on Twitter, and @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.

www.portraitcanada.ca

Twitter @Portrait_Canada

Instagram @Portrait_Canada

SOURCE Portrait Gallery of Canada

For further information: Joanne Charette: Director, Portrait Gallery of Canada, [email protected]; Lena Chen: TELUS Public Relations, [email protected]