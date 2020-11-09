JOHNSTOWN, ON, Nov. 9, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The Port of Johnstown and LOGISTEC Stevedoring (Ontario) Inc. ("LOGISTEC") have renewed their cargo handling partnership for the next ten years. This successful partnership goes back as far as 25 years through LOGISTEC's Rideau Bulk team. The experts at LOGISTEC and the Port of Johnstown have worked together to provide customers and supply chain partners with unparalleled cargo handling services on the St. Lawrence River. The facility specializes in wind energy components to serve wind farms in the southern Ontario region, as well as dimensional steel products and a wide variety of bulk commodities, including road salt. Products arrive at the Port via the St. Lawrence Seaway from around the world and are distributed to local businesses and municipalities. By renewing their partnership, LOGISTEC and the Port of Johnstown commit to continuing to provide innovative services to local, national and international customers with a reliable and competitive gateway in support of domestic and foreign trade.

"Working with local and regional businesses is very exciting for us," explained Robert Daley, General Manager, Port of Johnstown, "as we help the local and regional economy grow by designing new logistical solutions and improving the carbon footprint of many customers. Having LOGISTEC continue on as our expert terminal operator solidifies our position as a key gateway along the St. Lawrence."

"We have built a solid relationship with the Port of Johnstown and this has allowed us to fully streamline our operations, and now develop more value-added services in the years to come. We are proud to continue to provide customers with seamless supply chain services they have come to expect, for today and for the future." said Rodney Corrigan, President of LOGISTEC.

About the Port of Johnstown

The Port of Johnstown is strategically located on the St. Lawrence Seaway, 100 kilometres south of Ottawa, 330 kilometres east of Toronto and 208 kilometres west of Montréal. It is also located at the junction of two major Ontario highways, Highways 401 and 416 (Veterans' Memorial Highway) and on the Toronto-Montréal railway corridor, giving the Port several ways to access eastern and western Canadian markets. The nearby international bridge allows for convenient access to New York State. The Port is well-positioned to take advantage of economic development opportunities for the region.

About LOGISTEC

LOGISTEC Corporation is based in Montréal (QC) and provides specialized services in both the marine and environmental industries. Marine services are offered in the areas of bulk, break-bulk and container cargo handling in 38 ports and 64 terminals across North America. LOGISTEC also offers marine transportation services geared primarily to the Arctic coastal trade, as well as marine agency services to foreign shipowners and operators serving the Canadian market. Environmental services are offered through SANEXEN Environmental Services Inc. and FER-PAL Construction Ltd.

SOURCE Logistec Corporation - Communications

For further information: Marie-Chantal Savoy, Vice-President, Strategy and Communications, Phone: (514) 985-2337, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.logistec.com

