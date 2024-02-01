The Police Association of Ontario launches ninth annual Police Services Hero of the Year Awards

TORONTO, Feb. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - The Police Association of Ontario (PAO) is accepting nominations for its ninth annual Police Services Hero of the Year Awards program, encouraging Ontarians to recognize their local police heroes who go above and beyond the call of duty each day.

From February 1 to March 18, members of the public can nominate a local police hero for one of five awards at PoliceHero.ca:

Ontario's police heroes deserve to be celebrated by Ontarians, and community members can join us in highlighting their important work.

The stories of last year's Police Services Hero of the Year award winners exemplify some of the most exceptional individuals and teams who dedicate their lives to policing – protecting and serving their communities. More information on last year's winners can be found here.

"Our dedicated police heroes – police officers and civilian police service employees – tirelessly work to protect and serve Ontarians so they can feel safe and secure in our communities," said PAO President Mark Baxter. "The PAO's Police Services Hero of the Year Awards provide all of us with an opportunity to recognize the contributions made by police service members both on and off duty."

Ontarians are encouraged to submit their nominations online at PoliceHero.ca or via direct message on social media (Facebook or Twitter). Nominations will be accepted until March 18, 2024, and award winners will be formally announced during the PAO's Annual General Meeting in late spring in Windsor, Ontario.

About the Police Association of Ontario :

The Police Association of Ontario represents over 28,000 uniform and civilian police personnel from 45 police associations across Ontario.

More information:

The roles civilian police service members take on are many: They are the voice of calm on the other end of a 9-1-1 call, the first face the public sees when they enter a police station, someone working in forensic identification or in court services and more.

