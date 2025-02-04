The Police Association of Ontario launches 10th annual Police Services Hero of the Year Awards

TORONTO, Feb. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - The Police Association of Ontario (PAO) is excited to announce the launch of its 10th annual Police Services Hero of the Year Awards program, inviting Ontarians to nominate outstanding local police heroes who go above and beyond the call of duty each day.

From February 4 to March 7, members of the public can nominate a local police hero for one of five awards at PoliceHero.ca:

Nominate your police services hero today at PoliceHero.ca

On-Duty Difference Maker – Uniform Officer (A police officer who has gone above and beyond the expectations of the job while on-duty)

On-Duty Difference Maker – Civilian Police Service Employee (A civilian police service employee who has gone above and beyond the expectations of the job while on-duty)

The Extra Mile Award (A police officer or civilian police service employee who has done a one-time, extraordinary act of kindness or bravery while off the job)

Community Role Model (A police officer or civilian police service employee who, in their free time, has made a notable difference in or contribution to their community over a prolonged period)

Police Hero Honour Roll Award (Pays homage to a police officer or civilian police service employee who has made a significant impact over the past decade)

The stories of last year's winners, including those inducted into the Police Hero Honour Roll, highlight the incredible courage, compassion, and leadership demonstrated by members of Ontario's police services.

"We are proud to celebrate the 10th anniversary of this important program, which shines a light on the incredible work our police service members do both on and off duty," said PAO President Mark Baxter. "This milestone marks a decade of honouring the remarkable individuals who selflessly serve and protect our communities. The Police Services Hero of the Year Awards remain an important way for Ontarians to acknowledge and celebrate the everyday heroes within our police services."

For more information on how to nominate a deserving hero or to learn more about previous award recipients, please visit PoliceHero.ca. Nominations will be accepted until March 7, 2025, and award recipients will be announced during the PAO's Annual General Meeting in late spring in Ottawa, Ontario.

About the Police Association of Ontario:

The Police Association of Ontario represents over 31,000 uniform and civilian police personnel from 45 police associations across Ontario.

More information:

The roles civilian police service members take on are many: They are the voice of calm on the other end of a 9-1-1 call, the first face the public sees when they enter a police station, someone working in forensic identification or in court services and more.

