Operationalized by the Platform for Digital and Quantum Innovation of Quebec (PINQ² - Plateforme d'innovation numérique et quantique du Québec), the new quantum computing service offered to SMBs, large companies, institutions, and other organizations complements existing high performance computing, artificial intelligence and machine learning services

MONTREAL, Jan. 23, 2023 /CNW Telbec/ - The Platform for Digital and Quantum Innovation of Quebec (PINQ²), a non-profit organization (NPO) founded by the Ministry of Economy, Innovation and Energy of Quebec (MEIE - Ministère de l'Économie, de l'Innovation et de l'Énergie du Québec) and the Université de Sherbrooke in 2020, informs that starting from the second half of 2023, Quebec will operate the world's 5th quantum supercomputer. This new infrastructure will offer affordable services to companies, institutions, and organizations that are active in digital technologies, thereby facilitating synergies between academic and industrial forces in order to assist them in the rapid development and evolution of projects and solutions which have the potential to transform their respective sectors as well as society.

The Quantum Computer of Quebec, based on the 127-qubit Quantum System One architecture developed by IBM, will be operationalized by PINQ2, whose mission is to accelerate the digital transformation of Quebec companies and organizations, as well as offer support to companies based elsewhere, thanks to secure and sovereign service offerings compatible with industrial standards. The state-of-the-art and hybrid infrastructure technology operated by PINQ2 will include several components, such as quantum computing, high performance computing (HPC), artificial intelligence (AI), advanced data analytics, and simulation software for various fields.

With Quebec in the midst of a vast digital shift, the commissioning of the Quantum Computer of Quebec will help Quebec-based businesses anticipate this new technological breakthrough and transform it into a competitive advantage. When the Quantum Computer of Quebec goes into operation during the second half of 2023, in Bromont, its high-end technology and computing power will not only bring a revolution to several sectors, it will also bring the potential for major breakthroughs that address current global and social challenges.

The presence of the quantum computer on the province's territory will not only be greatly useful to companies that already possess extensive quantum expertise, as it will also represent a tremendous opportunity for Quebec's ecosystem to train and develop its knowledge in order to create value through quantum technologies.

"A 'before' and an 'after'"

The inauguration of PINQ²'s offering was attended by Pierre Fitzgibbon, Quebec's Minister of Economy, Innovation and Energy, Jay Gambetta, Quantum Director at IBM, representatives of the Quantum Institute, and several other industrial, financial and academic partners.

"Thanks to the Quantum Computer of Quebec, we can truly state that there will be a 'before' and an 'after'", declared Éric Capelle, General Manager of PINQ2. "We are joining a very small global group that has access to such sophisticated technology, which will generate a multitude of discoveries and breakthroughs over the years. The launching of this new service offering marks a transformative milestone. This is a remarkable new chapter."

"This represents a major advance in our technological capabilities and our technological expertise which we will contribute to solving societal challenges, whether they be related to climate, health, energy or markets," explained Gaël Humbert, Director of Business Development and Strategy at PINQ2. "This is an important step in the province's technological evolution, which will have repercussions within many sectors here, as well as on the national and international scene. With the Quantum Computer of Quebec, a new era is opening for us."

"PINQ2 is set to play a key role in Québec's digital transformation. Thanks to its state-of-the-art calculation infrastructure and expertise, companies will be able to carry out innovative research and development projects, thus boosting not only their own productivity, but also Québec's overall competitiveness," said Pierre Fitzgibbon, Minister of Economy, Innovation and Energy.

An exclusive and sovereign offering

PINQ² will be the only platform on Canadian soil to operate Quantum System One, the world's 5th quantum computer, in partnership with IBM. It is worth noting that Quebec will be the only place in the world, outside of the United States, to have a scientific discoveries accelerator, in addition to its own HPC infrastructure and latest-generation quantum computer, all entirely dedicated to research and industrial innovation.

Thanks to PINQ²'s unique infrastructure, companies will benefit from data sovereignty and privacy. Indeed, as soon as the Quantum Computer of Quebec goes into operation during the second half of 2023, the data generated on Canadian territory will remain in-country and will not be stored elsewhere. Usage of the quantum computer through PINQ² will be aligned with the industry's best security standards, while guaranteeing the sovereignty of data and intellectual property.

Until the second half of 2023, the partnership between PINQ² and IBM allows for the usage of IBM's quantum computer located in the United States in order to serve Quebec and Canadian customers as of now. The work will afterwards be transferred to the Quantum Computer of Quebec, thereby fully benefiting from the sovereignty of data produced here.

Putting the focus on three aspects and the discoveries accelerator

Although it offers its services to many sectors, PINQ² seeks above all to support projects that focus on three major issues affecting the world and society at large, namely climate change and the development of solutions capable of slowing down these changes and helping the population adapt to them, the development of clean and renewable energy resources and systems that can meet growing needs, and health research in order to accelerate the discovery of new treatments and medications. The Quantum Computer of Quebec will therefore play a major role in our collective future.

Regarding commercial aspects, the Quantum Computer of Quebec will also offer companies a significant amount of support through the Quebec-IBM discoveries accelerator, which will speed up design phases and reduce delays between laboratory-tested innovations and their arrival on the market, this being the result of a collaborative program between universities and businesses that serves to accelerate technology transfers.

"As a founding partner of PINQ2, the Université de Sherbrooke is delighted with the launch of this unique service offering which will contribute to supporting Quebec companies in the use of high performance computing and quantum applications, thanks to the partnership with our world-renowned Quantum Institute", said Professor Pierre Cossette, Rector of the Université de Sherbrooke. "PINQ2 greatly embodies the partnership model that characterizes our university. As does our institution, in collaboration with Quebec's entire academic network, PINQ2 will contribute to the training of highly qualified employees capable of meeting the needs of organizations across Quebec."

Quebec's discoveries accelerator will be the second in North America, following the one based in the United States, in California, which has already contributed to many breakthroughs. Quebec's program will therefore also contribute to discoveries by focusing on the optimization of complex algorithms, ranging from the modelling of innovative materials to the analysis of genes at the micro-level, in addition to conducting theoretical simulations.

The "Triple A", a unique collaborative approach

In order to accelerate the digital shift and support Quebec businesses, PINQ² has developed a collaborative, one-stop approach, named "Triple A", which serves to structure its service strategy. The Triple A approach rests upon three pillars that strengthen the long-term autonomy of companies receiving support, namely:

Activate : Assessment of needs, clear definition of targets, and setting up of a road map in order to activate the transformation of the process or product;

: Assessment of needs, clear definition of targets, and setting up of a road map in order to activate the transformation of the process or product; Assistance: Making the necessary technological and human resources available for the delivery of client initiatives;

Making the necessary technological and human resources available for the delivery of client initiatives; Accelerate: Accelerating delivery by taking action through the support offered by the associated PINQ² teams.

Thanks to the Triple A approach, PINQ² will offer truly equal support to Quebec companies during each phase of their projects, from the idea to the market, no matter their level of digital maturity. Companies will receive support from dedicated teams in order to, for example, find financing for their innovations, train talent within their organization, or conduct research and development programs.

Fixed pricing and much more accessible quantum computing

The Platform for Digital and Quantum Innovation of Quebec being a non-profit organization, its financing and the support of its financial partners, such as PROMPT and PRIMA, ensure that the objective of lowering the access barrier to quantum computing and the best conventional technologies will be facilitated, all within a formula based on predictive pricing. Furthermore, the costs incurred by the computing platform are eligible for federal and provincial funding programs.

"When it comes to the power of quantum computing, two major obstacles slow down its use: the lack of knowledge regarding the remarkable capabilities of quantum computers, and the lack of access for companies trying to take advantage of these capabilities," noted Alexis Gouslisty, Head of Technology at PINQ². "With the arrival of the Quantum Computer of Quebec and its more affordable pricing models, we will finally settle the accessibility matter. In terms of the lack of knowledge regarding its capabilities, there is still much work to do in order to develop the necessary talents so that our Quebec and Canadian businesses may harness the competitive advantage of the quantum platform."

The establishment of a quantum computer in Quebec will also generate new jobs in the technological and scientific sectors, which will further develop Quebec's expertise in these areas, in addition to positioning the province as a prime destination for talents and experts from around the world. As a result, the world's 5th quantum computer will constitute both a catalyst for creativity and solutions as well as an economic driver for the province and its businesses.

"Quantum Journey" Contest

The Platform for Digital and Quantum Innovation of Quebec's mission is to democratize the conventional and quantum technologies of Quebec. Beyond its affordable pricing models, PINQ² will launch a contest in order to provide small and medium Quebec businesses free access and support to the services offered by the Quantum Computer of Quebec. The "Quantum Journey" contest will allow five SMBs active in different sectors to develop their ideas, projects, and solutions through computing power and with the support of expert teams.

With this contest, PINQ² wishes to contribute further to the development of Quebec's technological know-how. Contest details and eligibility requirements will be released at a later date.

About PINQ²

The Platform for Digital and Quantum Innovation of Quebec is a non-profit organization created by the Université de Sherbrooke and the ministère de l'Économie, de l'Innovation et de l'Énergie du Québec (Ministry of Economy, Innovation and Energy of Quebec) in 2020. Its mission is to support organizations in accelerating their digital transformation, to enhance collaboration, and to simplify technology transfers between industries and research, in addition to training the talents of tomorrow. The PINQ² platform is based on conventional, hybrid and quantum digital solutions, and is accessible to all Quebec companies and to all academic networks and College Centres for the Transfer of Technology (CCTT).

