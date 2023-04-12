THE PLANÉTARIUM DE MONTRÉAL WILL PRESENT THE SHOW MARKING THE 50TH ANNIVERSARY OF PINK FLOYD ALBUM 'THE DARK SIDE OF THE MOON' Français
Apr 12, 2023, 13:29 ET
MONTRÉAL, April 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Espace pour la vie is very pleased to announce that the Planétarium de Montréal will present, starting May 3, the show celebrating the 50th anniversary of the album The Dark Side of the Moon by the famous rock band Pink Floyd. The show is currently running in many planetariums around the world and will be presented at the Planétarium de Montréal until September 4.
A show for the 50th anniversary of a landmark album
Pink Floyd's iconic album 'The Dark Side Of The Moon,' originally released in March 1973, turns 50, and what more fitting a place to celebrate it and experience it than in a Planetarium, through the music set to visuals. This production is the only planetarium show the group has ever authorized. With the help of modern technology, the idea of a show combining breathtaking views of the solar system and beyond, played out to 42 minutes of The Dark Side Of The Moon in surround sound, has been embraced by the band. NSC Creative have led the visual production efforts, working closely with Pink Floyd's long time creative collaborator Aubrey Powell from Hipgnosis.
Each song has a different theme; some futuristically looking forward, and some a retro acknowledgment to Pink Floyd's visual history, all relating to a time and space experience, embracing up-to-the-minute technology that only a Planetarium can offer.
SHOW TIMES
Wednesdays – May 3 to June 21
6:35 pm – 7:35 pm – 8:35 pm
Fridays – June 23 to September 1
8:45 pm
Tickets on sale online
This show is not recommended for very young children.
About Espace pour la vie
Espace pour la vie is made up of five major attractions: the Biodôme, the Biosphère, the Insectarium, the Jardin botanique and the Planétarium. These prestigious municipal institutions form Canada's largest natural science museum complex. Together, they are launching a daring, creative urban movement, encouraging all of us to rethink the connection between humankind and nature and cultivate a new way of living.
