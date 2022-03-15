MONTREAL, March 15, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation is proud to announce the names of the 30 brilliant finalists vying for a spot in its 2022–2025 scholarship and engaged leadership program. Nearly 500 outstanding PhD students from Canada and around the world applied for our unique program, which not only offers generous scholarships, but also provides an extraordinary journey towards transformative leadership.

The applicants for the 2022 cohort represent 45 Canadian universities and 55 universities in other countries. They hail from 22 countries and every continent, and over 70 of these aspiring scholars are studying abroad.

"What a privilege it is once again for the Foundation to see that its scholarship and leadership program appeal to so many talented minds from Canada and the world! As we approach the final interviews with the members of the Application and Nomination Review Committee, each finalist can take pride in having stood out among some of the most accomplished doctoral candidates in the world."

– Pascale Fournier, President and CEO of the Foundation

A rigorous and demanding selection process

The Foundation had the great privilege to review applications that were of the highest quality, not only for their academic excellence but also for the breadth of the experiences, interests and perspectives of each candidate. This process is a wonderful opportunity to meet some curious, stimulating and passionate people who want to do everything they can to make a real difference in their community and, by extension, in our societies.

At the conclusion of this demanding and rigorous process, the Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation Board of Directors will select 12 candidates based on their academic excellence as well as their openness to a plurality of perspectives, their commitment to democratize their research and knowledge, and their willingness to exercise influential and engaged leadership. These candidates will have successfully demonstrated their perseverance, their curiosity, their agility and their ability to adapt.

Those applicants who are named Scholars will embark on a three-year journey during which they will be coached by eminent Fellows and Mentors. They will take part in our engaged leadership curriculum while seeking to address major social challenges related to the scientific theme, Global Economies, which are being sorely tested in these unusual times.

A reward for the 18 non-Scholar finalists

The Foundation Pierre Elliott Trudeau is also very proud to inform you that the 18 finalists who were not retained as Scholars will not be forgotten this year. The Foundation has indeed decided to reward these 18 finalists. Each one will be awarded $5,000.

"This is our way to acknowledge the courage and talent of all the finalists and to pay tribute to their professionalism, their perseverance and the overall quality of their applications. We also hope to acknowledge the time and effort they put into their preparation."

– Edward Johnson, Chair of the Foundation's Board of Directors

To view the list of the 30 finalists for 2022, click here.

About the Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation

The Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation is an independent, non-partisan charitable organization established in 2001 to honour the former Prime Minister. With the support of the House of Commons, the Government of Canada entrusted the Foundation with the management of the Humanities and Social Sciences Advancement Fund in 2002. The Foundation also benefits from the support of its donors. Through its doctoral awards, fellowships and mentoring program but also public events, the Foundation encourages reflection and engagement on four themes of importance to Canadians: human rights, responsible citizenship, Canada and the world, and people and their natural environment. www.trudeaufoundation.ca

