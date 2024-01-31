The Pickering Nuclear Generating Station Refurbishment

TORONTO, Jan. 31, 2024 /CNW/ - The Power Workers' Union (PWU) congratulates OPG and the Ontario government for the announcement starting the refurbishment of four generating units at the Pickering Station. The announcement reaffirms Minister Smith and the Ontario government's commitment that made-in-Ontario Nuclear Power is the smart choice for baseload electricity generation. This keeps Ontario on the path to achieve the net-zero carbon emission targets set out in the Paris Accord.

Our federal government has also stepped up with both its recognition of the critical importance of increased nuclear power production in the fight to limit climate change, and their help in creating financial pathways to support clean energy projects of this type.

The Pickering Nuclear Generating Station has been providing Ontario with reliable clean carbon-free electricity for almost 50 years. For that same 50 years, thousands of high-quality Union jobs in support of the station have been contributing to the economies of Durham Region, Ontario, and Canada.

"The announcement of the refurbishment of four generating units at the Pickering Station is great news." said PWU President Jeff Parnell, adding "This refurbishment will provide the GTA with approximately 2,000 megawatts of much needed emission-free electricity for decades to come. It will also provide good jobs to thousands of skilled construction workers, engineers, maintenance trades, administrative and operations staff."

Refurbishment of CANDU generators, similar to the generating units at the Pickering Station, is not new. CANDU units at the Bruce Nuclear Station and the Darlington Station are currently and have been successfully refurbished on time and on budget.

CANDU nuclear technology has proven to be among the safest and most reliable in the world and it's made in Canada. Eighty-five percent of the equipment needed to refurbish these Units will be engineered and manufactured in Canada. The natural uranium that will fuel the station for the next 30 years is mined and processed in Canada. So not only will thousands of jobs be created in Pickering, but thousands more will be created in more than 240 Canadian nuclear supply chain companies across the province and the country.

OPG is an experienced world-class leader in the safe generation of nuclear electricity and its technical operations and operating licenses are governed by the independent and globally respected Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission. These station designs are dedicated to safety, and they have the track record to prove it.

The highly skilled and highly trained members of the Power Workers' Union take tremendous pride in our commitment to the safe refurbishment and operation of the station. We not only work in the station, but our families also live in the community, and we will be there every step of the way to help ensure this project is a resounding success.

SOURCE Power Workers' Union

For further information: PWU Spokesperson: John Ives -- (416) 322-2457