PWU Welcomes Pickering Nuclear Refurbishment

TORONTO, Dec. 2, 2025 /CNW/ - The Power Workers' Union (PWU), representing more than 19,000 highly skilled electricity sector workers, welcomes the provincial government's decision to green-light the refurbishment of Pickering Nuclear Generating Station's Units 5–8, affirming the critical role our members will play in operating and maintaining the station for decades to come.

"For more than 50 years, Pickering has provided clean, reliable electricity to millions of Ontarians, and that legacy has been built and sustained by the expertise and dedication of our skilled unionized workforce," said Andrew Clunis, President of the Power Workers' Union. "This refurbishment ensures that our members will continue delivering safe, dependable, low-carbon power, enough to supply nearly 2 million homes, for decades into the future."

The PWU is encouraged that the plan will preserve and create thousands of good, stable unionized jobs, not only during the refurbishment phase but also in long-term operations and maintenance once the plant is returned to service. Our members remain committed to upholding the highest standards of safety and reliability while ensuring Ontarians continue to have access to carbon-free electricity they can depend on.

