Power Workers' Union Welcomes Historic Federal-Provincial Investment in Darlington SMRs and Calls for Urgent Action on Large-Scale Nuclear Expansion

TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - The Power Workers' Union (PWU), representing more than 19,000 highly skilled electricity sector workers, welcomes the historic $3 billion joint investment by the Governments of Canada and Ontario in the Darlington New Nuclear Project (DNNP).

The project, supported by $2 billion from the Canada Growth Fund and $1 billion from Ontario's Building Ontario Fund, marks a significant step toward securing clean, reliable, and affordable electricity for Ontario families and businesses.

"Nuclear power is the backbone of Ontario's clean energy system," said Andrew Clunis, President of the Power Workers' Union. "The Darlington Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) will deliver clean, reliable power and create thousands of high skilled union jobs.

Ontario's electricity demand is growing faster than low-carbon electricity generation is being built. This is leaving us more reliant on new natural gas generation that is powered by gas imported from the U.S. We must now move forward with large-scale nuclear projects at Bruce C and Wesleyville to ensure we meet that demand affordably and responsibly."

The PWU has long called for a clean energy plan that pairs innovation in SMRs with the proven value of large-scale nuclear generation. Large-scale projects like Bruce C (Tiverton) and OPG's Wesleyville site (near Port Hope) are critical to providing the round-the-clock, carbon-free baseload power needed to drive electrification, industrial growth, and economic prosperity.

Together, Ontario's next-generation nuclear projects will:

Deliver abundant, reliable, and affordable carbon-free electricity 24/7.

Create thousands of good, unionized jobs in construction, operations, and supply chains.

Advance Canada's decarbonization goals by efficiently eliminating millions of tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions each year.

The PWU commends Prime Minister Carney, Premier Ford, and Ontario Power Generation (OPG) for advancing the Darlington SMR project, demonstrating how strong federal-provincial collaboration can deliver results.

"This investment is a down payment on Canada's clean energy future," added Clunis. "But to secure that future, governments must act with the same urgency to advance Bruce C and Wesleyville."

The Power Workers' Union urges all levels of government to maintain momentum and work with labour and industry to build a reliable, affordable, and low-emission electricity system that powers Canada's growth and sustains good jobs for generations.

SOURCE Power Workers' Union

