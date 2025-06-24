The People Have Spoken: Tool Shed Brewing Co. Celebrates Summer of Culinary Excellence With Major Wins, Global Recognition, and a Naval Tribute

CALGARY, AB, June 23, 2025 /CNW/ - Tool Shed Brewing Co., Canada's Craft Brewery™, is making its mark on the culinary world—locally, nationally, and now on the global stage. With a trifecta of high-profile achievements—winning over the people at a marquee Stampede event, serving world leaders at the G7 Summit, and honouring the Canadian Navy with a first-of-its-kind commemorative beer—Tool Shed is inviting Calgarians to celebrate by visiting the taproom and tasting its brand-new menu launching June 25.

Here's what's brewing:

Tool Shed Brewing Wins Big, Serves G7 Summit Delegates, Releases Royal Canadian Navy Beer Post this

Voted People's Choice at the Calgary Stampede Cellar Uncorked, Tool Shed's bold Canadian BBQ offering won over 1,000 attendees and beat out 30 other invited top-tier chefs and their restaurants to take home top honours. It's a powerful nod to Tool Shed's grassroots culinary philosophy and commitment to approachable excellence.

"Are you kidding me? We competed against 30 of Calgary's top chefs and won — that's wild!" said Ally Reeves, General Manager of the Tool Shed Taproom. "This isn't your average BBQ. We've got a three-time world champ award winner in Graham Sherman, and Chef Nadia Zissis is throwing down some seriously next-level Canadian BBQ with a Southern twist. There's nowhere else you're getting food like this — it's unreal!"

Personally invited to serve their BBQ at the G7 Global Summit, Tool Shed proudly represented Canadian culinary excellence on the world stage, offering attendees, including delegates and world leaders a taste of our world class Alberta BBQ.

"As a proud Canadian, Albertan, and Calgarian, I can't imagine a greater honour than having our country choose us—and our passion for BBQ—to represent our city and province on the world stage at an event as monumental as the G7 Summit," said Graham Sherman, Founder and President of Tool Shed Brewing. "It's not just a reflection of our dedication—it's also a celebration of the incredible Alberta pork and beef we're so fortunate to showcase from this amazing corner of Canada."

In partnership with the Royal Canadian Navy, Tool Shed has brewed a special edition beer honouring the 30th Anniversary of HMCS Calgary. With $1 from every can sold going to the Legion Poppy Fund, the commemorative beer is a celebration of the ship's enduring legacy and connection to the Calgary community.

"This isn't just a beer—it's a tribute to HMCS Calgary and everything it represents," said James Costello, CEO of Tool Shed Brewing. "We're committed to supporting both active-duty members of the Canadian Armed Forces and their journey as veterans as they transition into the next phase of their careers. This partnership is one small way we can honour that service."

All this momentum leads to a fresh new chapter at Tool Shed: the launch of a completely reimagined taproom menu on June 24, featuring Canadian BBQ with a Southern influence—bold, approachable dishes designed to showcase Tool Shed's culinary evolution.

As Canada's Craft Brewery™, Tool Shed is proud to raise the bar for what it means to represent Alberta on the local, national, and global stage—one plate, one pint, and one powerful story at a time.

Now's the time to come taste what the people, the dignitaries, and the patriots are all talking about.

For media inquiries or interviews, contact: James Costello, CEO, Tool Shed Brewing Company, 403.775.1749, [email protected]