Calgary's Co-LAB Secures Prestigious Three-Year Contract with TELUS Spark Science Centre and Beakerhead Festival

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - In an exciting new collaboration, Cold Garden, Burwood Distillery, and Tool Shed Brewing Company are proud to announce the formation of the Calgary co-LAB and their successful bid to secure a multi-year contract with TELUS Spark and the annual Beakerhead Festival.

Calgary co-LAB brings together three of Calgary's most innovative and beloved craft beverage producers. This partnership is set to infuse TELUS Spark and Beakerhead with a fresh wave of creativity, energy, and local flavor, promising an unparalleled experience for all attendees.

The Calgary co-LAB will enhance the visitor experience at TELUS Spark, with a particular emphasis on the Beakerhead Festival—a celebration that merges art, science, and engineering. This year's festival, scheduled for September 20-22, will take place on-site at TELUS Spark. Visitors can expect a range of exciting new offerings from co-LAB, in addition to the iconic events and science installations for which the festival is renowned.

"We are so excited to kick off our new partnership with co-LAB - Cold Garden, Burwood and Tool Shed- at Beakerhead. TELUS Spark is thrilled to be partnering with 3 locally owned companies to showcase their innovation and award-winning craft beverages to our adult visitors. Watch for new and fun ways that our new partnership will come to life at TELUS Spark for years to come." Says Kyle Corner, VP Experience at TELUS Spark

"We are incredibly excited to move forward with Calgary co-LAB," said Dan Allard, Co-Owner of Cold Garden. "This partnership presents a unique opportunity to showcase the very best of Calgary's craft beverage scene. We're eager to bring our collective energy and creativity to TELUS Spark and Beakerhead."

Over the course of the multi-year contract, Cold Garden, Burwood, and Tool Shed will work closely together to create and deliver a variety of engaging and innovative activations. From craft beer and spirits tastings to immersive experiences that blend art, science, and flavor, Calgary co-LAB is poised to become a cornerstone of TELUS Spark's and Beakerhead's programming.

"We believe this collaboration will not only elevate the visitor experience at TELUS Spark and Beakerhead but also strengthen the ties within Calgary's vibrant community," said Jordan Ramey, Co-Owner of Burwood Distillery. "Our goal is to create memorable experiences that resonate with both locals and visitors alike."

"Calgary co-LAB is about more than just business," added James Costello, CEO of Tool Shed Brewing Company. "It's about bringing people together, fostering creativity, and celebrating the spirit of Calgary. We're honored to be part of this exciting journey and can't wait to see what the future holds."

As Calgary co-LAB prepares for the upcoming Beakerhead Festival, the team is diligently planning a series of events and activations designed to captivate and delight festival-goers. The community is invited to join TELUS Spark and Beakerhead from September 20-22 to experience the innovative spirit of Calgary co-LAB firsthand.

About Calgary co-LAB

Calgary co-LAB is a collaborative partnership between Cold Garden, Burwood Distillery, and Tool Shed Brewing Company, three of Calgary's leading craft beverage producers. Formed with the mission of creating unique and engaging experiences and to simplify the customer ordering process, Calgary co-LAB is committed to bringing renewed energy and creativity to Calgary's cultural and entertainment landscape.

About TELUS Spark

About Spark's Keep Calgary Curious Campaign:

Through the Keep Calgary Curious Campaign, TELUS Spark Science Centre is seeking $45 million in support over the next five years from government, philanthropic leaders, corporate partners, and the community to transform the science centre into one of the world's leading science experiences. Learn more at sparkscience.ca/keep-calgary-curious.

About Beakerhead:

April 2022, TELUS Spark merged with Beakerhead and joined forces to engage and inspire more people and communities with science, engineering, art and technology (STEAM). As part of TELUS Spark Science Centre, Beakerhead culminates in a science fuelled spectacle each September with events, experiences, installations and performances that showcase the smash-up of science, technology, engineering and art. For more information, visit https://www.sparkscience.ca/beakerhead

