TIOHTIÀ:KE, QC, March 27, 2023 /CNW/ - First Nations Executive Education (FNEE) is pleased to announce its partnership with the Pathy Family Foundation (PFF), which has committed its support to FNEE over the next five years by way of the HEC Montréal Foundation. PFF's generous gift will allow FNEE to continue to develop more programs and ensure their long-term sustainability.

"We are proud to support FNEE and believe that this new school offers a powerful combination of executive management education from a renowned institution (HEC Montréal) and an approach that is rooted in Indigenous values. The potential spinoff effects for Indigenous leadership, governance and socioeconomic advancement are enormous, and we are excited to be part of it."

Education and leadership are key areas of focus for PFF as primary pathways to personal growth. In the spirit of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's Calls to Action, PFF has committed to investing in educational initiatives that equip future Indigenous leaders across Canada with the skills to promote the well-being of their communities. FNEE's programs are in keeping with this commitment.

"It is with pride and gratitude that we welcome PFF as a partner of FNEE," said Manon Jeannotte, Director of FNEE. "Through this vote of confidence in our school, PFF is helping to strengthen the political and economic leadership of First Nations in Quebec. Thanks to the support of organizations such as PFF, we are able to pursue our mission and expand our program offerings."

"With this donation, the Pathy Family Foundation has become one of FNEE's major partners," said Michel Patry, President and CEO of the HEC Montréal Foundation. "We are very grateful for PFF's extraordinary generosity. By supporting the development of innovative programs, they are making it possible for FNEE to increase its impact across First Nations communities and, in turn, across society as a whole."

Since its launch in November 2021, FNEE has welcomed more than 305 political and economic leaders of First Nations as participants in five customized programs for elected officials and administrators, entrepreneurs, managers and women.

propelled by Executive Education HEC Montréal, is a new management school built for and by First Nations, offering university-level short programs in First Nations communities, online and in Montreal. The objective of current and upcoming FNEE programs is to hone leaders' skills by combining traditional knowledge with the best in contemporary management practices to cater to the needs of First Nations elected officials, administrators, managers, entrepreneurs and potentially other groups in the future. The one-of-a-kind approach brings together HEC Montréal faculty and trainers from First Nations communities. FNEE's other partners include the Government of Quebec, Hydro-Québec, the TD Bank Group and the Business Development Bank of Canada.

