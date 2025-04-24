The Passive House Canada Conference Comes to Ottawa: Join Us in Building Our Low-Carbon Future

OTTAWA, ON, April 24, 2025 /CNW/ - The highly anticipated Passive House Canada Conference is set to take place in Ottawa for the first time, marking the seventh annual national gathering of industry leaders, policymakers, and innovators in high-performance building. Hosted at the Delta Hotels Ottawa City Centre from May 5-7, 2025, this premier event is a must-attend for those passionate about advancing low-carbon, high-performance, sustainable building practices.

As Passive House adoption accelerates across Eastern Canada, this year's conference is set to amplify that growth, providing a platform to explore how "low-carbon" aligns with the Passive House standard. Passive House buildings significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions through ultra-efficient design, making them the optimal strategy for emission reduction. The event will be available both in-person and live-online, ensuring accessibility to a broad audience.

"Embracing a low-carbon future is imperative for sustainable, affordable development; it paves the way for resilient communities and a thriving economy and planet."

– Chris Ballard, CEO, Passive House Canada

Why Attend?

This year's conference theme, "Building Our Low-Carbon Future," highlights the urgent need for sustainable, resilient, and affordable buildings. Through a diverse lineup of interactive sessions, case studies, and policy discussions, attendees will gain valuable insights into:

Climate Change & Resilience – Addressing the urgent need for sustainable solutions.

– Addressing the urgent need for sustainable solutions. Health & Wellness – Exploring the impact of high-performance buildings on occupant well-being.

– Exploring the impact of high-performance buildings on occupant well-being. Retrofits & Innovation – Showcasing groundbreaking approaches to energy efficiency.

– Showcasing groundbreaking approaches to energy efficiency. Affordability & Policy – Driving discussions on making low-carbon construction a mainstream practice.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to network with industry professionals, engage in thought-provoking discussions, and learn from leading experts about how Passive House principles integrate seamlessly into a carbon-reduction framework.

Bonus Learning & Networking Opportunities Include:

Join Us in Ottawa or Online!

The Passive House Canada Conference is more than just an event—it's a movement towards a healthier, more sustainable future. Whether you are an architect, engineer, builder, policymaker, or sustainability advocate, this conference offers a unique opportunity to connect, learn, and contribute to the advancement of high-performance buildings in Canada.

Tickets are now available! Secure your spot today and be part of the change. Visit the conference website for registration details.

Don't miss this opportunity to be at the forefront of sustainable building innovation.

Website: https://conference.passivehousecanada.com

About Passive House Canada

Passive House Canada is a national non-profit professional association dedicated to advocating for and educating on the Passive House high-performance building standard. Passive House buildings significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions and is recognized by the United Nations as the optimal way to build resilient, affordable, and energy-efficient structures. Passive House Canada is committed to making this standard understood, achievable, and adopted across all levels of government, industry, and the public.

Passive House Canada has been officially designated as an International Centre of Excellence by the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) for its leadership in promoting high-performance building initiatives.

