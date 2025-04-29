Passive House Canada Announces CEO Transition

Chris Ballard to Depart May 9; Michael Quast to Takes the Helm April 28

Both to Attend 2025 Passive House Canada Conference in Ottawa, May 5–7

TORONTO, April 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Passive House Canada | Maison Passive Canada (PHC) today announced the upcoming departure of CEO Chris Ballard, effective May 9, 2025, and the appointment of incoming CEO Michael Quast, who will officially assume the role on April 28, 2025. Both leaders will attend the 2025 Annual Passive House Canada Conference, taking place May 5–7 in Ottawa, providing an opportunity for the community to celebrate Chris's contributions and welcome Michael to the PHC family.

Chris Ballard has led Passive House Canada with distinction for more than five years, guiding the organization through unprecedented challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic, and significantly advancing the national conversation around sustainable, high-performance building.

"Becoming CEO of Passive House Canada and helping to guide it for more than five years has been an honour," said Ballard. "This is an amazing community of smart and passionate people. Together, we've trained thousands of building professionals, made our voices heard at the highest levels of government and industry, and positioned Canada as a leader in Passive House design and construction. I leave with immense pride—and full confidence in Michael as the right leader to take PHC to the next level."

Board Chair Susan MacDougall expressed her deep appreciation for Ballard's leadership and optimism for the organization's future. "Chris has led Passive House Canada with unwavering commitment and visionary insight," said MacDougall. "He leaves a lasting legacy of impact and inspiration. We are thrilled to welcome Michael Quast as our next CEO. His passion for sustainable building, strategic acumen, and proven leadership make him ideally suited to build on Chris's achievements and expand our national reach."

Incoming CEO Michael Quast brings more than two decades of leadership experience spanning construction, sustainability, brand development, and stakeholder engagement. With a family legacy rooted in building, Michael's career has been defined by innovation, collaboration, and a drive to make meaningful change.

His accomplishments include designing and building Oakville's first straw bale home, spearheading award-winning branding initiatives with The Holmes Group, and shaping regulatory and consumer protection strategies in Ontario's new home warranty program.

"It's an incredible honour to join Passive House Canada at this pivotal moment," said Quast. "Chris has set a high standard and built a passionate community of changemakers. I look forward to working with the team, our partners, and our members to scale our impact and lead the transformation toward a more sustainable, resilient, and high-performance built environment across Canada."

The 2025 Passive House Canada Conference, taking place at the Delta Hotels Ottawa City Centre, will serve as an important moment of transition and celebration. It offers an ideal setting for PHC members and industry stakeholders to thank Chris for his leadership and vision—and to engage with Michael as he begins his new journey with the organization.

About Passive House Canada | Maison Passive Canada

Passive House Canada is a national non-profit professional association that advocates for and educates on the Passive House high-performance building standard. PHC supports the transformation of the built environment toward sustainability, resilience, and energy efficiency to address climate change and building affordability.

