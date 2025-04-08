THE PARTY'S HERE! PARAMOUNT+ ANNOUNCES CANADA'S FIRST-EVER MTV SHORE FORMAT, CANADA SHORE (wt)

Casting is Now Open to all Canadians Until April 30, 2025

Produced by Canada's Insight Productions

TORONTO, April 8, 2025 /CNW/ -- Get ready, Canada "it's t-shirt time"! Paramount+ announced today that casting is now open for the first-ever Canadian iteration of the smash-hit, international MTV reality "Shores" franchise: CANADA SHORE (working title). The series is set to film in Summer 2025 and will be produced by Canada's Insight Productions.

Paramount+ in Canada is looking for ten fresh-faced, unapologetically wild Canadian singletons who embody the "Shores" spirit. Together, they'll unite to make one big, imperfect family, ready to experience the most unforgettable, unfiltered summer of their lives. Nationwide casting is now open, and Canadians can apply HERE until April 30th.

The original series, JERSEY SHORE, was a pioneering cultural phenomenon that Canadians embraced. It launched the career of several fan-favorite, party-going housemates, including Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino; Paul DelVecchio a.k.a DJ Pauly D; Jenni "JWOWW" Farley; Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi; Sammi "Sweetheart" Gia; Deanna Cortese; Ronnie Ortiz-Magro; Angelina Pivarnick; and Vinny Guadagnino. Including the new Canadian version, the format has now spawned 18 spin-offs, with recent additions being AUSSIE SHORE and FRENCHIE SHORE.

"Canadians have loved this fun, shocking, and authentic format since JERSEY SHORE first debuted in 2009," said Vanessa Case, Vice President of Content at Paramount+ and Pluto TV Canada. "We're confident audiences will embrace this Canadian iteration, with its larger-than-life personalities, raw drama, and those unforgettable moments that define what becoming a Shore family is all about."

Kelly Bradshaw, EVP, MTV Entertainment Group added: "We are incredibly proud of how the "Shores" franchise continues to expand around the world. Each new series is a testament to this tried-and-true format's global appeal, inviting new, local viewers into the "Shores" universe whilst enticing long-standing fans back for a fresh take on it – and we're sure Canada won't disappoint."

"Canadians may have a reputation for being polite, but we can be just as feisty, loud, dramatic, and unapologetic as anyone else," said Erin Brock, showrunner on Canada Shore (wt) and Co-Chief Content Officer at Insight Productions. "And Insight is on the hunt for the wildest, most outrageous young Canadians who want to party with their future chosen family this summer. We're beyond excited to team up with Paramount+ and can't wait to introduce Shore fans worldwide to a bold new crew!"

Paramount+ in Canada is currently home to AUSSIE SHORE, as well as being the streaming destination for all seasons of JERSEY SHORE and JERSEY SHORE FAMILY VACATION.

About Paramount+

Paramount+ is a global digital subscription video streaming service from Paramount that features a mountain of premium entertainment for audiences of all ages. Internationally, the streaming service features an expansive library of original series, hit shows and popular movies across every genre from world-renowned brands and production studios, including SHOWTIME®, BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures and the Smithsonian Channel™, in addition to a robust offering of premier local content. The service is currently live in Australia, Austria, Canada, the Caribbean, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Latin America, Switzerland, the U.K. and the U.S.

For more information about Paramount+ and CANADA SHORE (WT), please visit www.paramountplus.com , and follow @ParamountPlusCA on social media.

About SHOWTIME/MTV Entertainment Studios & Paramount Media Networks

SHOWTIME/MTV Entertainment Studios & Paramount Media Networks is a global network of media assets that reaches over one billion people in more than 180 countries featuring some of the most iconic brands in entertainment including SHOWTIME, MTV, Comedy Central and Paramount Network among others – and, its Studios arm which produces 120+ series annually, including some of today's biggest hits such as Yellowstone, Yellowjackets, Emily in Paris, 1883, 1923, George & Tammy, South Park, Tulsa King, RuPaul's Drag Race, The Challenge and Jersey Shore, to name a few.

About Insight Productions

Insight Productions, known for its award-winning ratings juggernauts, is Canada's most established content producer and an industry leader in the development, financing, and production of hit programming. Led by CEO & Chair John Brunton, the company has created some of the most dynamic and top-rated programs including 12 seasons of Big Brother Canada – the most watched reality program across specialty channels in Canada – on which Erin Brock served as showrunner. Other hit programming includes The Amazing Race Canada; original formats Battle of the Blades and The Launch; Top Chef Canada; Stronger Together/Tous Ensemble (the largest multi-platform broadcast and highest viewed non-sporting broadcast in Canadian television history); The JUNO Awards, Canada's New Year's Eve: Countdown; and The Tragically Hip: A National Celebration, a live concert special on CBC watched by one in three Canadians. Recent collaborations include a strategic production partnership with Groupe Fair-Play to develop and produce English and French-language programming, The Legacy Awards with The Black Academy and Every Child Matters: Reconciliation Through Education with the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation. Insight Productions was founded in 1979 and has since created thousands of hours of ground-breaking content. For more information, please visit InsightTV.com, @insightprod on X, and Facebook.

SOURCE Paramount+ (Canada)

