THE PARKSIDE HOTEL & SPA WINS DOUBLE HONOUR AT 2026 BC HOTEL ASSOCIATION AWARDS

Recognized for leadership in sustainability and excellence in guest experience at the province's premier hospitality awards

VICTORIA, BC, April 21, 2026 /CNW/ - On April 15 at the 2026 BC Hotel Association Awards Gala, The Parkside Hotel & Spa received two distinguished awards: Sustainability Champion and Accommodation of the Year.

Pictured left to right: General Manager Trina White, Director of Operations Megan Reid and Front Office Manager Chris Smart receiving one of two awards at the recent 2026 BC Hotel Association Gala. (CNW Group/The Parkside Hotel & Spa Ltd.)

Since opening in 2009, the hotel has demonstrated that responsible operations and exceptional guest experiences go hand in hand. The Sustainability Champion award honours a property that leads the industry in environmental responsibility and inspires peers and communities through meaningful, measurable action. Meanwhile, the Accommodation of the Year award recognizes a property that sets a high standard of excellence across BC's accommodation sector through outstanding achievement, leadership, and innovation. Together, the two awards reflect the essence of what The Parkside Hotel & Spa has built over nearly 20 years: a place where genuine hospitality and a deep commitment to sustainability are woven together.

Designed with purpose from the ground up, The Parkside Hotel & Spa was the first hotel in Canada, and the first urban hotel globally, to join Beyond Green's portfolio of the world's most sustainable hotels. From on-site beekeeping and green roofs to energy-efficiency and an industry-leading 92% waste diversion rate, sustainability is embedded in every aspect of operations. A partnership with Veritree means one kelp is planted for every guest stay, directly supporting the health of BC's coastal ecosystems. The hotel also extends its impact beyond its walls, sharing nearly two decades of responsible stewardship with community members and industry peers alike.

There is something quietly remarkable about a stay at The Parkside. Spacious one- and two-bedroom suites with full kitchens and private balconies offer the comfort of a home away from home, while the rooftop gardens invite guests to gather around the fire, toast s'mores, and take in sweeping views of downtown Victoria. The property offers a 25-meter indoor pool, hot tub, fitness room and full collection of restorative treatments at The Parkside Spa, all anchored by the signature Drift Float program, a one-of-a-kind sensory experience available nowhere else in Victoria. The private Parkside Theatre adds another unexpected layer, with intimate screenings and Dolby surround sound. From the tranquil koi pond atrium to stargazing on the rooftop, every corner is designed with intention.

"Receiving both the Sustainability Champion and Accommodation of the Year awards is a very meaningful moment for our entire team," says General Manager Trina White. "We opened in 2009 with the belief that doing right by people and the planet would always be good hospitality. These awards confirm that belief and fuel everything we do next."

The Parkside Hotel & Spa continues to serve as a model for what responsible leadership looks like in practice, proving that a hotel can be a force for good while delivering an outstanding experience to every guest who walks through its doors. Learn more at www.parksidevictoria.com and explore the hotel's commitment to people, place, and planet on the Sustainability page.

ABOUT THE PARKSIDE HOTEL & SPA

Located in the heart of Victoria, British Columbia, The Parkside Hotel & Spa combines urban sophistication with the serenity of a Pacific Northwest retreat. As Canada's first member of the Beyond Green global portfolio of hotels, The Parkside proudly upholds its foundational mission to sustainability, achieving carbon neutrality in its operations. This all-suite hotel provides guests with a luxurious home away from home, featuring spacious accommodations, modern amenities, and versatile meeting and event spaces. Guests can rejuvenate at The Parkside Spa, complete with an indoor pool, hot tub, and fitness center, savour local flavours at Tre Fantastico Bistro, or relax on the stunning rooftop patio complete with gathering spaces and cozy firepits. With Victoria's vibrant attractions just steps away, The Parkside Hotel & Spa provides an unforgettable experience for business and leisure travellers alike, blending exceptional service with a distinctly West Coast vibe. Learn more at www.parksidevictoria.com.

ABOUT BEYOND GREEN

Beyond Green is a global community of bold leaders advancing sustainable travel. Operated by Preferred Travel Group, the brand includes Beyond Green Hotels, a portfolio of rigorously vetted member hotels, resorts, lodges, and unique accommodations evaluated against more than 100 sustainability indicators aligned with global best practices and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, and Beyond Green Consulting, which provides strategic advisory services to destinations, hospitality brands, and mission-aligned organizations to build sustainability strategies, strengthen storytelling, and design impactful travel experiences. By fostering a culture of bold leadership, collaboration, and shared learning, Beyond Green empowers travelers and industry stakeholders to make informed choices that benefit both people and the planet. For more information, visit www.StayBeyondGreen.com.

SOURCE The Parkside Hotel & Spa Ltd.

Hotel Media Contact: Lisa Roughley, The Parkside Hotel & Spa, 250.686.4762, [email protected]; Beyond Green Media Contact: Hannah Nelson, Senior Director, Global Communications & Media Relations, 303.885.7186, [email protected]