THE PARKSIDE HOTEL & SPA GENERAL MANAGER TRINA WHITE HONOURED AT THE 2026 IMPACT SUSTAINABILITY TRAVEL & TOURISM SUMMIT

VICTORIA, BC, Feb. 4, 2026 /CNW/ - The Parkside Hotel & Spa's General Manager, Trina White, has been recognized with The IMPACT Award at the 2026 IMPACT Sustainability Travel & Tourism Summit for her outstanding leadership in sustainable tourism and environmental stewardship.

"Trina White's recognition at the IMPACT Sustainability Travel & Tourism Summit is incredibly well‑deserved. She has a genuine passion for strengthening our community and making sustainability a real, everyday priority in hospitality. Anyone who's worked with Trina knows how thoughtful, steady, and collaborative her approach is. We're proud to see her contributions recognized, and even prouder to have her leadership shaping the future of tourism in our region," said James Adams (EVP & CFO Destination Greater Victoria – owners of the IMPACT Sustainable Travel & Tourism Conference).

The IMPACT Awards celebrate individuals and organizations demonstrating exceptional commitment to advancing green business operations and fostering positive tourism development. White's recognition highlights her two-decade career championing sustainability practices that have positioned The Parkside Hotel & Spa as an industry leader in responsible hospitality.

"I am truly humbled to receive this recognition," said White. "My commitment to sustainable tourism began early, during my years as a hiking and adventure guide, where I developed a deep connection to nature and a lasting respect for the landscapes we are so fortunate to share. That foundation has guided my career in hospitality and my work at The Parkside Hotel & Spa, where sustainability is not a checkbox but a daily practice."

White continues, "From championing responsible operations to achieving meaningful certifications alongside an incredible team, this work has always been about long-term impact. To be recognized for this journey is an honour, and it reinforces my commitment to advocating for tourism that protects our environment while strengthening our communities."

Under White's leadership since 2009, The Parkside Hotel & Spa has achieved remarkable sustainability milestones, including reaching a 92% waste diversion rate, earning Biosphere Certification in 2022, and becoming Beyond Green's first urban hotel worldwide. The hotel is also a signatory of the Glasgow Declaration on Climate Action in Tourism, aligning operations with global climate science and a shared commitment to reduce emissions and achieve Net Zero before 2050. Through a partnership with Veritree, Coastal Kelp and the Sechelt First Nations, The Parkside helps restore kelp forests in British Columbia by planting one kelp for every stay and ten kelp when guests opt out of housekeeping. In 2025, The Parkside expanded the Happy Trails map series by partnering with Sierra Club BC to create a new map highlighting local ecosystems, offering guests walkable, bikeable, and day-trip options to explore and appreciate the region's natural beauty.

White's influence also extends beyond The Parkside Hotel & Spa. She co-created a green committee within the Hotel Association of Greater Victoria in 2018, currently co-chairs the Destination Greater Victoria Sustainability Committee, and serves as an associate professor at Royal Roads University, teaching sustainability theory to future hospitality leaders. In 2023, she was named Hotelier of the Year by The BC Hotel Association.

The Parkside Hotel & Spa continues to set the standard for sustainable urban hospitality, proving that environmental responsibility and exceptional guest experience can thrive together. For additional information and hotel photos, please visit The Parkside Media Centre .

ABOUT THE PARKSIDE HOTEL & SPA

Located in the heart of Victoria, British Columbia, The Parkside Hotel & Spa combines urban sophistication with the serenity of a Pacific Northwest retreat. As Canada's first member of the Beyond Green global portfolio of hotels, The Parkside proudly upholds its foundational mission to sustainability, achieving carbon neutrality in its operations. This all-suite hotel provides guests with a luxurious home away from home, featuring spacious accommodations, modern amenities, and versatile meeting and event spaces. Guests can rejuvenate at The Parkside Spa, complete with an indoor pool, hot tub, and fitness center, savour local flavours at Tre Fantastico Bistro, or relax on the stunning rooftop patio complete with gathering spaces and cozy firepits. With Victoria's vibrant attractions just steps away, The Parkside Hotel & Spa provides an unforgettable experience for business and leisure travellers alike, blending exceptional service with a distinctly West Coast vibe. Learn more at www.parksidevictoria.com .

ABOUT BEYOND GREEN

Beyond Green is a global community of bold leaders advancing sustainable travel. Operated by Preferred Travel Group, the brand includes Beyond Green Hotels, a portfolio of rigorously vetted member hotels, resorts, lodges, and unique accommodations evaluated against more than 100 sustainability indicators aligned with global best practices and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, and Beyond Green Consulting, which provides strategic advisory services to destinations, hospitality brands, and mission-aligned organizations to build sustainability strategies, strengthen storytelling, and design impactful travel experiences. By fostering a culture of bold leadership, collaboration, and shared learning, Beyond Green empowers travelers and industry stakeholders to make informed choices that benefit both people and the planet. For more information, visit www.StayBeyondGreen.com .

