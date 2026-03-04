THE PARKSIDE HOTEL & SPA ELEVATES CORPORATE RETREATS WITH A WELLNESS-FIRST APPROACH

New guide empowers planners to create experiences that strengthen teams and strategic outcomes, alongside a limited-time introductory offer for group bookings.

VICTORIA, BC, March 4, 2026 /CNW/ - The Parkside Hotel & Spa announces the release of The Parkside Retreat & Wellness Guide, a planning resource for purpose-led team experiences that positions restoration and renewal as essential to productive corporate gatherings. The guide reflects a shift in how organizations approach off-site meetings, creating opportunities for teams to restore energy, strengthen alignment and advance business priorities.

To mark the launch of the guide, The Parkside Hotel & Spa is offering a complimentary private DRIFT Floating Sound Meditation session for qualifying groups. This immersive wellness experience is available to new bookings of 20 or more guest rooms that include at least one reserved meeting space. Reservations must be confirmed by September 30, 2026, with events hosted by February 28, 2027.

The guide was developed in response to the growing understanding that employee wellbeing directly influences organizational performance, helping planners design retreats that balance focus with restoration. Naturally lit meeting and event spaces support productivity. At the same time, distinctive environments such as The Parkside's private theatre, indoor atrium and rooftop garden terrace with firepits offer memorable settings for presentations, shared experiences and informal gatherings.

Purpose-led retreat elements are integrated throughout the experience. Groups can incorporate exclusive spa access, the DRIFT Floating Sound Meditation sessions and mindful stretching classes, supporting restoration while strengthening team cohesion. These offerings position wellness as a foundational part of the retreat, not an added feature.

"We're seeing a clear shift in how organizations approach retreats. The most impactful gatherings are those that support both the wellness of people and the clarity of their work," shares Tauna Eden, Director of Sales and Business Development at The Parkside Hotel & Spa. "We've designed experiences where teams can step away from daily demands, restore their energy and return with greater focus and alignment."

The guide also introduces off-agenda opportunities that encourage reflection and connection. Complimentary bikes and curated walking routes invite groups to explore downtown Victoria and nearby natural landscapes, while Eagle Wing Whale Tours and Songhees Canoe Tours provide opportunities for ocean adventures and experiential interaction. These elements help planners design programs that feel purposeful, unique and energizing.

This approach is further supported by The Parkside's commitment to sustainability, including waste diversion programs and environmentally responsible meeting practices. Together, these elements reflect a holistic retreat experience aligned with today's organizational priorities.

Groups interested in designing a purpose-led retreat at The Parkside Hotel & Spa, including the opportunity to experience a complimentary private DRIFT session, are invited to connect with the hotel's sales team at [email protected] to begin the planning process. The Parkside Retreat & Wellness Guide is available upon request, or planners can explore additional details on the hotel's Meetings & Events page.

ABOUT THE PARKSIDE HOTEL & SPA

Located in the heart of Victoria, British Columbia, The Parkside Hotel & Spa combines urban sophistication with the serenity of a Pacific Northwest retreat. As Canada's first member of the Beyond Green global portfolio of hotels, The Parkside proudly upholds its foundational mission to sustainability, achieving carbon neutrality in its operations. This all-suite hotel provides guests with a luxurious home away from home, featuring spacious accommodations, modern amenities, and versatile meeting and event spaces. Guests can rejuvenate at The Parkside Spa, complete with an indoor pool, hot tub, and fitness center, savour local flavours at Tre Fantastico Bistro, or relax on the stunning rooftop patio complete with gathering spaces and cozy firepits. With Victoria's vibrant attractions just steps away, The Parkside Hotel & Spa provides an unforgettable experience for business and leisure travellers alike, blending exceptional service with a distinctly West Coast vibe. Learn more at www.parksidevictoria.com .

ABOUT BEYOND GREEN

Beyond Green is a global community of bold leaders advancing sustainable travel. Operated by Preferred Travel Group, the brand includes Beyond Green Hotels, a portfolio of rigorously vetted member hotels, resorts, lodges, and unique accommodations evaluated against more than 100 sustainability indicators aligned with global best practices and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, and Beyond Green Consulting, which provides strategic advisory services to destinations, hospitality brands, and mission-aligned organizations to build sustainability strategies, strengthen storytelling, and design impactful travel experiences. By fostering a culture of bold leadership, collaboration, and shared learning, Beyond Green empowers travellers and industry stakeholders to make informed choices that benefit both people and the planet. For more information, visit www.StayBeyondGreen.com .

