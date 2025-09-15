LEGENDARY DOLPHIN PROJECT FOUNDER RIC O'BARRY HOSTS DOLPHIN CONSERVATION WEEKEND IN VICTORIA

In partnership with The Parkside Hotel & Spa and Eagle Wing Tours

VICTORIA, BC, Sept. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - The Parkside Hotel & Spa is proud to partner with Eagle Wing Tours and Dolphin Project this October to host an exclusive fundraising weekend with world-renowned dolphin conservationist Richard "Ric" O'Barry, former trainer of television's beloved Flipper.

Pictured here, Rick O'Barry and beloved Flipper (CNW Group/The Parkside Hotel & Spa Ltd.)

The three-day event, taking place from October 17 to 19 features an intimate evening presentation at The Parkside Hotel, as well as two whale-watching excursions with Eagle Wing Tours. All proceeds will directly benefit Dolphin Project, the non-profit organization O'Barry founded in 1970 to protect dolphins worldwide.

"Hosting Ric O'Barry in Victoria is a true honour," says Trina White, general manager of The Parkside Hotel & Spa. "This collaboration reflects our commitment to meaningful partnerships that inspire positive change for our oceans and the species that depend on them."

On Friday, October 17, guests are invited to join O'Barry and the Dolphin Project team at The Parkside Hotel & Spa for an evening presentation and Q&A. The event will showcase their global rescue and rehabilitation initiatives, including the groundbreaking Bali sanctuary.

On October 18 and 19, participants will embark on two exclusive morning whale-watching tours alongside O'Barry and Eagle Wing Tours' co-owner, Brett Soberg, to observe marine wildlife throughout the coastal waters. Each excursion is limited to 50 guests. "These tours provide a rare opportunity to witness the majesty of the Salish Sea while standing shoulder-to-shoulder with Ric O'Barry and the Dolphin Project," shares Soberg.

"Dolphin Project is excited to host this year's annual fundraiser in Victoria," says O'Barry. "Together, we can protect dolphins and witness the joy of seeing them wild and free." Tickets and additional event details are available at https://www.parksidevictoria.com/dolphinproject and https://eaglewingtours.com/tours/dolphin-project/.

ABOUT THE PARKSIDE HOTEL & SPA

Located in the heart of Victoria, British Columbia, The Parkside Hotel & Spa combines elevated comfort with West Coast warmth. As Canada's first member of Beyond Green's global portfolio of sustainable hotels, The Parkside proudly upholds its foundational mission of green hospitality and environmental stewardship. An all-suite hotel featuring spacious accommodations, modern amenities, and versatile and unique meeting and event spaces, guests rejuvenate at The Parkside Spa, complete with an indoor pool, hot tub, and fitness center. Savour local flavours at Tre Fantastico, explore the biodiversity in the atrium, including expansive koi ponds and relax on the stunning rooftop patio with gathering spaces and cozy firepits. With Victoria's vibrant city attractions and Vancouver Island's natural beauty just outside the doors, Victoria's premier eco-urban hotel provides an unforgettable stay for business and leisure travellers alike, honouring today's guests and tomorrow's travellers. Learn more at www.parksidevictoria.com .

ABOUT BEYOND GREEN

Guided by a passion to embrace travel as a force for good, Beyond Green is a global portfolio of some of planet Earth's most sustainable accommodations, representing more than 50 hotels, resorts, and lodges across 22 countries. Dedicated to creating a more purposeful way to explore the world, Beyond Green connects conscientious travellers with properties committed to the three pillars of sustainable tourism: environmentally friendly practices that go beyond the basics; the protection of natural and cultural heritage; and the enhancement of social and economic well-being in local communities. To ensure these standards are met, each member property undergoes a rigorous vetting process based on over 50 sustainability indicators that align with global sustainable tourism standards and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Owned and operated by Preferred Travel Group, the family-owned company that also manages Preferred Hotels & Resorts, Historic Hotels of America, and Historic Hotels Worldwide, Beyond Green offers a new way to experience genuine hospitality, benefiting both people and the planet. For more information, visit www.StayBeyondGreen.com .

