The GBAC Star, conferred by the Global Biorisk Advisory Council, is "the cleaning industry's only outbreak prevention, response and recovery accreditation for facilities" relative to the outbreak of infectious disease. This certification is a testimony to the Palais des congrès' relentless commitment to maintaining a safe environment for clients, partners and visitors.

A committee that will include several stakeholders, among them Palais employees and Palais partner Bee Clean, will ensure on-the-ground implementation of the program. To earn the certification, the Palais proved that it is complying with standards in 20 sanitary measures categories established by GBAC Star, for instance, supplies and inventory management, continuing education, regular inspections and solid long-term planning.

GBAC Star's certification program was designed to support facilities in their efforts to prevent infectious disease outbreaks and protect their users. It features disinfection protocols and best practices for cleaning, which are appropriate to situations that present biohazards.

The Palais is committed to providing spaces in which compliance with current standards is a top priority, with a view to stimulating the resumption of activity in conventions, meetings, exhibitions and trade shows. This new certification is an integral part of the Palais' comprehensive plan, which in 2020 included the launch of its Palais Reopening Operating Guide to Running Events with Safety Standards (PROGRESS). The Palais thus has gone above and beyond the basic requirements of the GBAC program, in order to provide a healthy environment for visitors and for our employees.

Quote

"Our teams have, from the very beginning, been committed to providing a safe environment for our clients, our guests and all our visitors. This new certification highlights the initiatives the Palais has already implemented, and also acts to reinforce our top priority: deliver creatively designed events of high quality, in complete adherence with safety and security standards."

– Emmanuelle Legault, President and CEO of the Palais des congrès

About the Palais des congrès

