MONTRÉAL, Jan. 15, 2026 /CNW/ - The Palais des congrès de Montréal is pursuing its collaboration with MT Lab under its Innovative Business in Residence program, offering paysages studio the opportunity to deploy and improve its services in real conditions, in the heart of downtown.

By occupying a demonstration area in the Palais' public space, paysages studio will benefit from a stimulating environment, exceptional visibility and privileged access to a varied business clientele to accelerate its development.

Espace Accalmie, by paysages studio, at the Palais des congrès de Montréal. © paysages studio (CNW Group/Palais des congrès de Montréal)

This collaboration between the Palais des congrès de Montréal and MT Lab is part of a continuum of shared initiatives to support innovation and offer a showcase for Montréal entrepreneurs who are shaping the future of tourism and business events. In May 2023, the two organizations launched the Tourism Innovation Showcase, an immersive journey highlighting new experiential technologies offered by four young MT Lab-incubated businesses.

Thanks to the Innovative Business in Residence program, launched in January 2025 with the hosting of a first Montréal start-up, the Palais des congrès and MT Lab are strengthening their commitment to promoting local entrepreneurial know-how.

paysages studio, the new Innovative Business in Residence

Montréal's studio paysages will be the second MT Lab-incubated business to enjoy strategic positioning at the Palais and its stimulating environment to develop its offer.

As part of its residency at the Palais, the enterprise is deploying Espace Accalmie, an immersive relaxation room designed to restore attention through a 30-minute sound and contemplation interlude. The experience offers several environments inspired by Québec landscapes and combines high resolution projections and spatialized soundscapes. The content is based on recordings from along the banks of the St. Lawrance River, in the Charlevoix region, between 2024 and 2025. The musical creation was produced by sound artist Lina Choi, based in Montréal.

This landscape creation studio draws inspiration from the ecology of attention--or how our information environments exhaust our limited ability to concentrate--and scientific research that demonstrates the role contemplative immersion can play in reducing stress and significantly improving concentration. The Montréal enterprise develops sensory experiences designed to foster calm, well-being and attentional recovery, unlike the immersive art generally associated with entertainment.

Quotes

"Montréal is an innovative city brimming with businesses that reinvent how we create, work and live the event experience. For us at the Palais, partnering with this energy aligns seamlessly with our mission--by opening up our spaces to paysages studio and maintaining our collaboration with MT Lab, we're concretely contributing to event transformation." – Emmanuelle Legault, President and CEO of the Palais des congrès de Montréal

"With paysages studio, MT Lab continues to pave the way by integrating emerging solutions that transform the welcome experience. Their immersive approach, based on research and quality of attention, perfectly illustrates Montréal's and Québec's creativity to international visitors and local residents."– Martin Lessard, Managing Director of MT Lab

"Thanks to the support of the Palais des congrès de Montréal and MT Lab, this innovation showcase allows paysages studio to share its experience Accalmie with a broader public. As an enterprise committed to generating real social impact, we encourage wellness through immersive calm, while honouring Québec's landscapes and encouraging contemplative tourism." – Charles Montambault, Co-founder and Creative Director of paysages studio

About the Palais des congrès de Montréal

A creative solutions centre and a showcase for the city's spirit and expertise, the Palais des congrès de Montréal has been promoting and hosting large-scale events since 1983. Generating significant economic, social and intellectual benefits, it encourages innovation and acts as a force for progress for both Montréal and Québec. The Palais is firmly committed to sustainability and takes numerous innovative, concrete steps to make it a central component of its business development. With one of the highest customer satisfaction rates in the world, the Palais actively contributes to the international reputation of Montréal, the top host city for international events in America for nine years in a row. congresmtl.com

About MT Lab

The first market incubator dedicated to the world of tourism, culture and entertainment in North America, MT Lab was created by UQAM and Tourisme Montréal in 2017. In 2022, MT Lab founded, with Destination Québec cité, the Pôle d'innovation en tourisme durable. We foster startups with high growth potential and innovative solutions to accelerate corporate innovations. We are a meeting place, and an innovation broker between innovative companies and industry players, MT Lab contributes to the economic development of Quebec in a sustainable way through open innovation.

About paysages studio

paysages is a creative studio dedicated to designing and producing contemplative immersion experiences that foster well-being, calm and deep listening. We produce multimedia environments for museums, tourist destinations, events and architects who wish to integrate art and contemplation into their spaces, programs or welcome experiences.

