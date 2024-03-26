The OSSGA Supports $190 Billion in Capital Budget Spending

MISSISSAUGA, ON, March 26, 2024 /CNW/ - The Ontario Stone, Sand & Gravel Association (OSSGA) commends Premier Ford's long-term, ambitious capital plan of more than $190 Billion over the next 10 years.

This strong investment in the highways, transit, bridges, and the infrastructure municipalities need to expedite the construction of 1.5 million homes demonstrates the government's understanding that robust infrastructure is critical to building homes. And at the core of building infrastructure is stone, sand and gravel.

"Nothing gets built without aggregate," says Michael McSweeney, Executive Director of OSSGA. "That applies to everything. Transportation corridors, schools, hospitals, recreational facilities – and houses. The aggregate industry is proud to provide the essential raw materials that bring infrastructure to life. We're pleased the Ontario government recognizes the pivotal role played by local pits and quarries as the foundation of the construction process, fostering a resilient and thriving Ontario."

Today's budget revealed many new aggregate-rich projects:

The construction of a new interchanges in Windsor and the City of Ottawa

and the City of Ottawa Expanding Highway 7 from two to four lanes in Markham , and extending the highway from Kitchener to Guelph

, and extending the highway from to Guelph Building Highway 413, the Bradford Bypass and highways in Northern Ontario

The Milton Go rail expansion

Extending the Hazel McCallion Light Rail Transit Line

Bringing back the Northlander rail line

"Each of these projects calls for tens of thousands of tonnes of aggregate," says McSweeney. "The aggregate industry is looking forward to working with the provincial and municipal governments, Indigenous Communities, and the public to ensure the close-to-market supply of high-quality aggregate to get these jobs done, and to lay the foundation for more homes in Ontario, faster."

OSSGA is a not-for-profit industry association representing over 280 sand, gravel, and crushed stone producers and suppliers of valuable industry products and services. Collectively, our members supply the substantial majority of the approximately 164 million tonnes of aggregate consumed annually in the province to build and maintain Ontario's infrastructure needs. OSSGA works in partnership with government and the public to promote a safe and competitive aggregate industry contributing to the creation of strong communities in the province.

