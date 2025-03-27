OSSGA LAUNCHES NEW VIDEO CAMPAIGN TO RALLY CANADIANS--STARTING FROM THE GROUND UP

MISSISSAUGA, ON, March 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, as new tariffs hit Canada's auto sector and in the wake of the April 2nd U.S. tariffs, the Ontario Stone, Sand & Gravel Association (OSSGA) is taking a stand. We're launching a bold new digital campaign to show the world that Canada's foundation—literally—is strong, united, and ready to push back.

For too long, the essential contributions of foundational industries have gone unnoticed. It's time that changed.

OSSGA Supports Ontario's Efforts

From the roads we drive to the buildings we rely on, the strength of this country is built—quite literally—on the stone, sand, and gravel that OSSGA members provide. These materials support the infrastructure that fuels our economy, connects our communities, and keeps Canada moving forward.

"Being Canada proud means recognizing the incredible people, industries, and communities that contribute to our nation's success," said Michael McSweeney, Executive Director of OSSGA. "Our members work tirelessly to support the infrastructure that strengthens Canada—and more specifically Ontario. We built this great province, and we are proud to stand up for it. We're also proud of the work our governments—both Federal and Provincial—are doing to support Canadian workers and protect the strength of our economy. In challenging times, that leadership matters."

The video campaign puts the spotlight on the hard work and national pride that define our industry. In a time of economic uncertainty and trade pressures, it's more important than ever that all sectors raise their voices. OSSGA is proud to lead the charge.

Watch the video and join us in standing up for Canada. Visit buildingontario.com.

SOURCE Ontario Stone Sand & Gravel Association

For more information: Carly Holmstead, Communications Manager, Ontario Stone, Sand & Gravel Association, [email protected], 647-532-2593