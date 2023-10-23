The Original Santa Claus Parade Brings Joy and Wonder to Toronto Streets on Sunday, November 26, 2023

The much-loved annual Parade poised to attract 750,000 attendees also unveils a new route

TORONTO, Oct. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - Seeing is believing as Santa and Mrs. Claus embark upon a magical journey to bring holiday cheer to Toronto, with the highly-anticipated Original Santa Claus Parade, taking place on Sunday, November 26, 2023.

"Following our recent secret visit to the city, we've charted a new route, and we can't wait to see everyone on Parade day," announced Santa Claus. "Our elves are working hard to bring the magic of the holiday season to life."

The Original Santa Claus parade returns to the streets of Toronto, Sunday, November 26 (CNW Group/Santa Claus Parade)

The Parade will start at 12:30 pm at Christie Pits, located at 750 Bloor Street West. The new route will proceed east along Bloor Street to Spadina Avenue, then continue south on Spadina Avenue, east on Harbord Street and Hoskin Avenue, then south on Queens Park Crescent and University Avenue, east on Wellington Street, and south again on Yonge Street to Front Street. From there, the Parade will head east on Front Street and finish at the St. Lawrence Market at Jarvis Street. It is anticipated that the Parade will attract up to 750,000 guests along its route, taking approximately 2.5 hours to complete.

"Toronto will once again come alive with the enchanting sights and sounds of this annual holiday spectacle - a beloved hallmark of the city that has been running uninterrupted since 1905," said Clay Charters, president and CEO, the Original Santa Claus Parade. "This Parade celebrates hope, family and love, and it brings together people of all ages and backgrounds."

Officially kicking off the Christmas season, this 119th edition of the Original Santa Claus Parade will feature a stunning array of 26 diverse, beautifully decorated floats, lively bands, spirited marchers, and Celebrity Clowns. Notable highlights for this year include: a brand-new float starring Mrs. Claus leading the North Pole's command centre, Santa's reconstructed float showcasing newly animated reindeers, and the special debut of an all-new Mother Goose float.

The Parade will feature fan-favourite floats from sponsors including: McDonald's Restaurants of Canada, Winterfest at Canada's Wonderland, Canadian Tire Ltd., Prime Video, MLSE, Metro, Desjardins, Tim Hortons, Volkswagen, Pizza Pizza, CTV, LEGO, Hudson's Bay, Zellers, Cineplex, IMAX, Nintendo of Canada Ltd., and 98.1 CHFI. Partners include: McCann Canada, Edery & Lord Communications, GO Transit, Branded Cities, Siphon Strategy, Toronto Star, Government of Ontario, and Thompson Terminals Limited.

"We want to offer our deepest thanks to our amazing sponsors whose commitment ensures that we can bring the magic of Santa to this great city for years to come," added Charters. "We are grateful for their dedication."

Once again this year, the 5km Holly Jolly Fun Run, which draws more than 1,000 participants, will kick off the celebrations and will lead the Parade, beginning at 11:45 am. All proceeds generated from the run will support the Parade.

The 119th Original Santa Claus Parade will air exclusively on CTV, CTV.ca, and the CTV app. Additional broadcast details to be announced at a later date.

For further information about the Original Santa Claus Parade, visit: https://thesantaclausparade.com.

Follow along on social media Facebook, Instagram and X (Twitter), and use #SantaClausParadeTO to join the conversation.

About the Original Santa Claus Parade

The Original Santa Claus Parade made its debut in 1905, thanks to the sponsorship of T. Eaton Company (Eaton's). The original Parade was a "one man show" with Santa as the only attraction. Santa travelled in a special automobile through downtown Toronto, handing out souvenirs and surprise packages to the community along the way. Today, the Original Santa Claus Parade is the largest children's Parade in North America and the largest outdoor entertainment event held in Canada every year. The Parade relies on the support of sponsors, partners, and thousands of volunteers, to bring the magic of the season to millions of Canadians and people around the world.

