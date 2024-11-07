Original Santa Claus Parade Issues Critical GoFundMe Campaign Amid its 120th Anniversary to Save Next Year's Parade

With an updated route and 26 spectacular floats, this year's Parade on Sunday November 24 promises to shower the city with joy and holiday cheer, but it also carries a rallying cry

TORONTO, Nov. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - The Original Santa Claus Parade is ready to once again excite attendees from all walks of life in Toronto, on Sunday November 24th, as it has done for 120 uninterrupted years.

Each year, the Parade attracts more than 750,000 attendees, as the city comes together to celebrate family and love, officially kicking off the holiday season.

Santa Claus at the parade (CNW Group/Santa Claus Parade)

This year, on an updated route, Santa and Mrs. Claus will showcase 26 spectacular floats, accompanied by spirited marchers, lively bands, diverse community partners and a special Canadian debut from former Wiggles superstar, Emma Memma. The Parade will also be livestreamed on YouTube for the very first time, reaching new audiences across Canada.

However, while past world wars, recessions, a Great Depression, and even a global pandemic couldn't stop this beloved Parade from spreading joy and holiday cheer – today, growing inflationary and operational costs have put next year's Parade into some jeopardy. As a result, the Parade has launched a critical GoFundMe campaign with a public appeal to save the Parade for 2025. Donations can be made online at: gofundme.com/f/celebrate-the-120th-year-of-the-original-santa-claus-parade.

"In the spirit of togetherness for our 120th anniversary, we're asking anyone who holds a heartfelt memory of the Parade to consider donating $2.00, $12.00, $120.00, or any amount they're inspired to give," said Clay Charters, president and CEO, the Original Santa Claus Parade. "If even a quarter of the Parade's attendees donate just $2.00, we will surpass our goal of raising $250,000 to secure the future of this cherished city hallmark."

Charters explained that corporate sponsors have covered the lion's share of the Parade's funding. However, recent corporate budget constraints, growing Parade day costs and livestreaming production costs, in place of a post-Parade broadcast, have all put the Parade in a precarious position for next year. As such, the organization is unable to carry these costs into next year.

Former Toronto mayor, John Tory is also lending his voice to the Parade's fundraiser. "Like many people in our city, I've attended this Parade for years, first as a child, then as a father, and now as a grandfather," said Tory. "Moreover, in my past role as mayor, I have personally witnessed the incredible diversity of the Parade attendees and the jubilation it brings, something we need more of – so I'm imploring the people of Toronto to give what you can. Together, I know we can keep this Parade's extraordinary legacy alive."

In addition to the GoFundMe campaign, other ways that fans can get involved and give back to the Parade include:

Collecting official Parade merchandise: The coveted Parade toque that has traditionally been reserved for volunteers are now available for fans to purchase this year. The assortment of merchandise for sale is now available through Peace Collective at: peace-collective.com/collections/p-c-x-santa-claus-parade.

"While we keep our eyes on securing the Parade for next year, I want to take this opportunity to thank our loyal corporate sponsors, who have been by our side, and are bringing this year's milestone Parade to life," added Charters.

These corporate sponsors for 2024 include: 98.1 CHFI, Ambient Mechanical, Canadian Tire Ltd., Caribbean Carnival, Casa Loma, CIBC, Circle K, Desjardins, Fitzrovia, LEGO, McCain, McDonald's Restaurants of Canada, Metro, Pizza Pizza, Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport, Tim Hortons, Toronto Hydro and Winterfest at Canada's Wonderland. Parade partners include: Branded Cities, Edery & Lord Communications, GO Transit, Government of Ontario, McCann Canada, Pride Toronto Siphon Strategy, Toronto Star, Thompson Terminals Limited, TTC and Volkswagen Canada.

For further information about the Original Santa Claus Parade, visit: https://thesantaclausparade.com.

About the Original Santa Claus Parade:

The Original Santa Claus Parade made its debut in 1905, thanks to the sponsorship of T. Eaton Company (Eaton's). The original Parade was a "one man show" with Santa as the only attraction. Santa travelled in a special automobile through downtown Toronto, handing out souvenirs and surprise packages to the community along the way. Today, the Original Santa Claus Parade is the largest children's Parade in North America and the largest outdoor entertainment event held in Canada every year. The Parade relies on the support of sponsors, partners, and thousands of volunteers, to bring the magic of the season to millions of Canadians and people around the world.

120th Original Santa Claus Parade

AT A GLANCE

Updated Parade Route:

This year's route will see the Parade begin at Christie Pits at 12:30 pm , located at 750 Bloor Street West. The Parade will proceed east along Bloor Street to St. George Street, continue south on St. George , east on Hoskin Avenue, south on Queens Park Crescent and University Avenue, east on Wellington Street and south again on Yonge Street to Front Street. From there, the Parade will head east on Front Street and finish at the St. Lawrence Market at Jarvis Street. The Parade will be approximately 2.5 hours long

New Features This Year:

Live, interactive YouTube broadcast: In place of a post-event television broadcast, for the first time, the Parade will be livestreamed on YouTube, reaching new audiences across Canada. Fans of the Parade can subscribe now at www.youtube.com/@TOSantaParade to get reminders for the livestream

