The Original Cakerie Announces Major Expansion of London, Ontario Plant

Leading North American Premium Dessert Company Builds to Accommodate Growth

LONDON, Ontario and VANCOUVER, British Columbia and ST. PAUL, Minn., Sept. 20, 2019 /CNW/ -- The Original Cakerie ("the Company"), a leading manufacturer of high-quality frozen desserts for retail and foodservice customers across Canada and the U.S., announced today a major expansion of its London, Ontario plant, slated to begin construction later this fall. The Original Cakerie is a division of Dessert Holdings, based in St. Paul, MN.

The project will consist of adding a new building onto the existing structure at 2825 Innovation Drive in London as well as investments in new production lines. The expansion will add capacity for making all of the Company's existing products. Construction is expected to be completed by fall of 2020. In conjunction with the new facility, the Company expects to hire approximately 100 additional workers over the next year.

"In the last four years, we have experienced sizeable growth as demand for our premium, innovative products remains strong with our existing customers and we continue to add new customers as well. We have made significant investments over the last three years, which have allowed us to meet this demand, and this additional capacity will enable us to continue doing so in a category that is expected to maintain strong growth. We are excited to invest in our facility and work with the community to set the stage for a great future," said Paul Lapadat, CEO of Dessert Holdings.

The Original Cakerie has been providing high-quality frozen desserts to leading retail and foodservice customers for 40 years. The Company produces over 350 products, including layer cakes, bars, and brownies, at the London plant and an additional state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Delta, B.C.

Sales of premium desserts have been steadily rising in North America in recent years with in-store bakery category growth approaching high single digits. The Company maintains strict quality control efforts and is committed to using all-natural ingredients in its chef-inspired products, like fresh whipping cream, real fruit fillings, and dark chocolate, with no artificial colors or flavors and no trans-fats.

"Grocery shoppers and restaurant goers are increasingly indulging in high-quality, great tasting treats, and we are thoughtfully growing our business to satisfy the tastes and lifestyles of our customers," added Doris Bitz, President, Retail Sales at Dessert Holdings.

About Dessert Holdings

Dessert Holdings, based in St. Paul, Minnesota, is an umbrella company that consists of several premium dessert companies and brands: The Original Cakerie, Lawler's Desserts and Atlanta Cheesecake Company. The Original Cakerie, founded in 1979, is a leading manufacturer of high-quality frozen desserts for retail and foodservice customers across Canada and the United States. Lawler's Desserts, a manufacturer of gourmet cheesecakes, layer cakes, pies and other premium desserts, is based in Humble, TX. Atlanta Cheesecake Company, headquartered in Kennesaw, GA, is a manufacturer of premium cheesecakes sold through the retail trade in the in-store bakery or frozen aisle. Together, the companies serve over 250 customers in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. Dessert Holdings is a portfolio company of Gryphon Investors, a San Francisco-based middle market private equity firm.

